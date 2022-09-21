Read full article on original website
Another Bachelor Breakup! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split
The two open up about going through a "significant amount of pain" as they reveal their split. It's all over for "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ... again. Echard and Evans met on Season 26 of the ABC dating show, which aired earlier this year. Though she rejected him in the season finale, the two started dating again after the season finished filming -- something they revealed on "After the Final Rose" in March 2022.
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says It's 'Not OK' Bachelorette Finale Didn't Address Blackface Scandal
Bristowe, who was at the three-hour live finale, also shares her thoughts on how Tino Franco was treated by the show, and Zach Shallcross as the new Bachelor. With a three-hour runtime, "The Bachelorette" finale covered a lot of different things, and even kick-started new Bachelor Zach Shallcross' journey to find love, but it's what the show didn't address that bothers Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Bette Midler Said Ginger Minj Was 'Robbed' on Drag Race When They Met on Hocus Pocus 2 Set (Exclusive)
Minj plays a drag version of Winnie in the sequel -- and said Midler "was very vocal about how much she enjoyed my interpretation of her." When "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Ginger Minj showed up on the set of "Hocus Pocus 2" shortly after losing "All Stars 6" to Kylie Sonique Love she probably didn't expect to hear the words "You were robbed!" from the one and only Bette Midler.
Tell Me Lies Star on Why It Was 'Challenging' Acting Opposite Real-Life Mom Katey Sagal (Exclusive)
Sagal plays his mom on the show as well -- an idea EP Meaghan Oppenheimer cleared with Jackson White before pitching to the studio. When it came time to cast Jackson White's on-camera mom for Hulu's "Tell Me Lies," the show couldn't have done any better than his real-life mama: Katey Sagal.
Charlize Theron Recalls 'Belittling' Behavior by Male Director, Talks Relationship with Fame
"I've never been one of those people that's at a Kim Kardashian level. But I feel like it's just always been this thing." Charlize Theron is getting real about being a woman in Hollywood. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar for its October 2022 cover story, the Oscar winner explained...
Greyson Chance Defends Calling Out Ellen DeGeneres, Addresses Seeming 'Ungrateful'
"I'm sure people will have a lot to say about the article and how I maybe appear ungrateful for her efforts in the beginning ..." Greyson Chance is standing by his truth after dropping some hard hitting claims about his former mentor Ellen DeGeneres in a recent bombshell interview with Rolling Stone.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans For Support After Kardashians Premiere: 'I'm So Consumed with Overwhelming Emotions'
"Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot." Khloe Kardashian is expressing her gratitude to fans for showing "love, kindness and empathy" towards her following the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians." On Friday night, the reality star took to Twitter to thank fans for sending...
Dave Bautista Is Creepy as Hell In First 'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer
In the M. Night Shyamalan film, two parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) must make a choice -- save their family or save humanity -- after a stranger (Dave Bautista) says their sacrifice is key to stopping the apocalypse. The movie hits theaters February 3, 2023.
Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert Reveal 'Bandit' Scene That Made Her Gag (Exclusive)
Costar Nestor Carbonell reacts to the film's eyeliner jokes -- while the director spills on working with the real Gilbert Galvan Jr. Things got hot -- real hot -- on the set of the new biographical film, "Bandit," starring Josh Duhamel and Elisha Cuthbert. In the film, Duhamel plays a...
Bryce Dallas Howard Was Asked to Lose Weight For Jurassic World 3 Until Director Intervened
"[He] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me," the actress said of director Colin Trevorrow. Bryce Dallas Howard says she was asked to lose weight for "Jurassic World Dominion." While speaking with Metro, the actress revealed that she has been asked by film executives in the past to...
Olivia Wilde Clears Up Harry Styles 'Spitgate' Drama, Shia LaBeouf Leaving Don't Worry Darling
Wilde also addresses her rumored feud with Florence Pugh and questions why women directors have to deal with questions like these far more than their male counterparts. Was Shia LaBeouf fired by Olivia Wilde from the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling"? Are Wilde and star Florence Pugh feuding? Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Does anyone want to talk about the movie itself?
Netflix Reveals First Photo of Young Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton Prequel Series
We also have an official title: "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" Queen Charlotte backstory will be explored in a "Bridgerton" prequel series -- and we've just got the first official look at India Amarteifio as the young royal. On Friday, Netflix shared a sneak peek from this weekend's Tudum festivities,...
Kanye West on Why He Wants His Kids to Attend Donda Academy, Parenting Issues with Kim Kardashian
"It's not up to only the woman. Men have a choice. Men's voices matter," he says as the full interview airs. Kanye West is opening up the co-parenting issues he's experienced with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, particularly when it comes to the education of their children. In a sit-down...
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date
Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
"Absolutely devastated & crying as I write this," wrote Tayce, as Valentine's costars share heartbreaking tributes. George Ward -- who appeared as drag queen Cherry Valentine on "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." -- has died at the age of 28. Ward's parents announced the news in a statement released by his...
Kathy Hilton Accused of Threatening to 'Destroy Kyle and Her Family' In RHOBH 'Meltdown'
"She's saying things like, I'm gonna take down NBC, Bravo, I will take down this show single handedly, I will f---ing ruin you all." Kathy Hilton unleashed on her sister Kyle Richards and fellow costars on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... at least according to the other women in the cast.
Olivia Wilde Was 'Meaner' Than Normal to Her Daughter Daisy Filming 'Don't Worry Darling'
Wilde's real-life daughter with Jason Sudeikis also plays her on-camera daughter in the film. Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy saw a new side of her mom while working together on the director/actress' new film, "Don't Worry Darling." While appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" earlier this week, Wilde --...
Lamar Odom Says It's 'Hard' For Him to Watch Ex Khloe Kardashian Be 'Sad' After Watching Kardashians Premiere
"That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it." Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom says watching Hulu's "The Kardashians" has become a "guilty pleasure" of his, however, he says it's difficult for him to see his ex-wife in pain. In an interview...
Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser & Ethan Cutkosky from Shameless Celebrate 'Halloween Forever' with Hot Topic (Exclusive Video)
Mouser went from working in retail at Hot Topic to starring alongside Cutkosky in the company's new Halloween campaign. Mary Mouser and Ethan Cutkosky are celebrating spooky season in style. The "Cobra Kai" actress and "Shameless" have partnered up with Hot Topic to front the company's "Halloween Forever" campaign. The...
Dancing with the Stars Dealing with Multiple Cases of Covid Following Premiere
The new season kicked off with a full studio audience on its new Disney+ streaming home with a live, two-hour premiere Monday night. The live premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" went pretty smoothly, all things considered, as the long-running reality show jumped ship from ABC to the Disney+ streaming platform. But behind the scenes, it looks like things have been a bit more hectic.
