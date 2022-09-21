ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Bachelor Breakup! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split

The two open up about going through a "significant amount of pain" as they reveal their split. It's all over for "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ... again. Echard and Evans met on Season 26 of the ABC dating show, which aired earlier this year. Though she rejected him in the season finale, the two started dating again after the season finished filming -- something they revealed on "After the Final Rose" in March 2022.
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says It's 'Not OK' Bachelorette Finale Didn't Address Blackface Scandal

Bristowe, who was at the three-hour live finale, also shares her thoughts on how Tino Franco was treated by the show, and Zach Shallcross as the new Bachelor. With a three-hour runtime, "The Bachelorette" finale covered a lot of different things, and even kick-started new Bachelor Zach Shallcross' journey to find love, but it's what the show didn't address that bothers Kaitlyn Bristowe.
Bette Midler Said Ginger Minj Was 'Robbed' on Drag Race When They Met on Hocus Pocus 2 Set (Exclusive)

Minj plays a drag version of Winnie in the sequel -- and said Midler "was very vocal about how much she enjoyed my interpretation of her." When "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Ginger Minj showed up on the set of "Hocus Pocus 2" shortly after losing "All Stars 6" to Kylie Sonique Love she probably didn't expect to hear the words "You were robbed!" from the one and only Bette Midler.
Dave Bautista Is Creepy as Hell In First 'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer

In the M. Night Shyamalan film, two parents (Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) must make a choice -- save their family or save humanity -- after a stranger (Dave Bautista) says their sacrifice is key to stopping the apocalypse. The movie hits theaters February 3, 2023.
Olivia Wilde Clears Up Harry Styles 'Spitgate' Drama, Shia LaBeouf Leaving Don't Worry Darling

Wilde also addresses her rumored feud with Florence Pugh and questions why women directors have to deal with questions like these far more than their male counterparts. Was Shia LaBeouf fired by Olivia Wilde from the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling"? Are Wilde and star Florence Pugh feuding? Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Does anyone want to talk about the movie itself?
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date

Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

"Absolutely devastated & crying as I write this," wrote Tayce, as Valentine's costars share heartbreaking tributes. George Ward -- who appeared as drag queen Cherry Valentine on "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." -- has died at the age of 28. Ward's parents announced the news in a statement released by his...
Dancing with the Stars Dealing with Multiple Cases of Covid Following Premiere

The new season kicked off with a full studio audience on its new Disney+ streaming home with a live, two-hour premiere Monday night. The live premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" went pretty smoothly, all things considered, as the long-running reality show jumped ship from ABC to the Disney+ streaming platform. But behind the scenes, it looks like things have been a bit more hectic.
