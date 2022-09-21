Vendors sought for annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire

Diana Azevedo and Polly Codorniz of Williams made a popular duo with their famous D&P Jalapeno Jelly at the Holiday Craft Faire in Colusa in 2015. Sun-Herald file photo

Vendor applications are now being accepted for the 35th annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show, which is scheduled to take place at the Colusa County Fairgrounds on Nov. 19-20.

The annual event typically features more than 100 vendors, food concessions, photos with Santa, a raffle, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more.

Vendor booths cost $90-$130 depending on location and the application form is available online at the Colusa County Fairgrounds website. Interested participants can also email araceli@colusacountyfair.com for more information or to request the application.

Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Parking and admission are free during the two-day event.

The Colusa County Fairgrounds is located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa.

For more information, call 530-458-2641 extension 106 or visit www.ColusaFairgrounds.com.