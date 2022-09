Dr. Tracy McDonough has taken over the position of Chairperson for the Psychology Department at MSJ for the 2022-2023 academic school year. In addition to being the Chairperson and a professor in the Psychology Department, Dr. Tracy McDonough also has had her extensive research on schizophrenia featured on PSYCOM.net twice in the past month!

