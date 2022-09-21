The Escort MAX 360c MKII is a high-performance radar and laser detector that can empower drivers on the road. Thanks to powerful new components, the portable radar detector offers a 50 percent improved range, lighting fast performance and a dramatically quieter ride. This is thanks in part to the device’s ability to efficiently scan for radar and laser speed traps as well as provide alerts to upcoming red light and speed camera locations while quickly filtering out false alerts. New users can take advantage of Escort’s network to share and receive real-time alerts from other detectors and drivers. Meanwhile, the device’s Blackfin DSP will process any new signals immediately to ensure you have plenty of time to react, slow down and boost your ongoing awareness. If you’re new to radar detectors, or looking for a cutting-edge gadget to empower your travels, look no further than the Escort MAX 360c MKII.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO