KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on Florida next week. With the 4 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45...
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
KIII TV3
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Tracking Ian's path through the Caribbean
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Kim Castro is watching Ian closely. Right now, it's not expected to impact Houston, but it bears watching.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today after a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
Rich's Car Wash Opens in Texas City
Rich's Car Wash treats people like family while providing the very best car washing experience possible every day. As the largest operator on the Gulf Coast with over 29 locations in 6 states.
New guidelines cause surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Harris, Galveston counties
Harris and Galveston counties saw an unprecedented spike of rejected mail-in ballots in the March primary elections. The rejections dropped afterward as voters and county officials adapted to new guidelines from Senate Bill 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections greatly increased across the state after Senate Bill 1 went into...
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
thekatynews.com
Team Hidalgo TV Ad Spotlights Extreme Opponent’s Dangerous Disregard for Harris County Women and Public Health System
New ad hits on tension between Mealer’s support of Texas’ extreme abortion ban, and the County Judge’s oversight of the public health system. “Contrary to what the extremist politicians will have you believe, reproductive healthcare, including safe access to abortion, is a matter of County concern,” says Toni Harrison, Hidlago campaign spokesperson. “A candidate who would risk the lives of patients, and allocate our law enforcement’s time and resources to arresting doctors and jailing healthcare professionals is the wrong choice for Harris County.”
Click2Houston.com
‘Operation Be That Guy’: DOJ sends darknet drug distributor ‘Choppa’ to prison
HOUSTON – A 42-year-old man residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine as a Darknet vendor, the U. S. announced U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Dennis Escobar aka Choppa, pleaded guilty Dec. 22, 2021 to engaging in a...
Massive alligator discovered in Texas driveway
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
'This Week in Texas': A discussion on teacher pay and retention with the TEA Commissioner
Join ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams as he discusses teacher recruitment and takes a look into student performance with a panel of political insiders on a new episode.
fox26houston.com
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
Galveston Island Humane Society Announces Josh Henderson as the New Executive Director
GALVESTON, TX – September 19, 2022 – The Galveston Island Humane Society is thrilled to introduce Josh Henderson as the organization’s new Executive Director. Henderson has a long career in animal welfare and animal services.
Click2Houston.com
The ‘Galveston Diet’: How one Houston-area doctor is revolutionizing menopause care
HOUSTON – Ladies, if you’re in your mid-30s or older, and you’re noticing what seems to be weird symptoms, it could be perimenopause. A local doctor is gaining international fanbase for her nutrition-based plan to fight symptoms, and it all started with her own journey to lose weight in her 40s.
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
