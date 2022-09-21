ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Freeport, TX
Texas State
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.

Shared from THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc. One is only limited by their imagination. The castle has been owned by several throughout the years, and has remained a curiosity to all that do not know its history.
SANTA FE, TX
Warren Spector
Michael Mann
Team Hidalgo TV Ad Spotlights Extreme Opponent's Dangerous Disregard for Harris County Women and Public Health System

New ad hits on tension between Mealer’s support of Texas’ extreme abortion ban, and the County Judge’s oversight of the public health system. “Contrary to what the extremist politicians will have you believe, reproductive healthcare, including safe access to abortion, is a matter of County concern,” says Toni Harrison, Hidlago campaign spokesperson. “A candidate who would risk the lives of patients, and allocate our law enforcement’s time and resources to arresting doctors and jailing healthcare professionals is the wrong choice for Harris County.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Germany

