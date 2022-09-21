Read full article on original website
Related
floridatrend.com
Friday's Daily Pulse
First-time unemployment claims in Florida increased slightly last week, but the pace of filings remains relatively low. Over the past four weeks, the state has averaged 5,426 new claims a week. That is the lowest four-week pace since the state averaged 4,954 claims a week between May 14 and June 4. The new numbers, however, come as state economists have warned Florida’s real-estate market could slow as mortgage rates rise and housing-affordability issues increase. [Source: News Service of Florida]
floridatrend.com
Friday's Afternoon Update
Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea, Florida in forecast cone. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico and the state of Florida, forecasters said. A Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center showed most of the Florida peninsula was in the depression’s forecast cone, though the advisory noted that the uncertainty in the forecast still remained “fairly high” and the track could change significantly. More from the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald.
Comments / 0