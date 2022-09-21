Read full article on original website
Mercury
Reading woman charged with neglecting 2 Chihuahuas
A Reading woman has been charged with neglect of animals after authorities discovered two Chihuahuas confined to a wet basement with their ribs visible and suffering from severe dental disease. Maricella Hernandez, 43, no permanent address, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
abc27.com
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
Lebanon County man threatened to kill two with Samauri sword: police
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County man was charged with terroristic threats after threatening to kill two with a sword. Richard Gomez, 51, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following an incident on Thursday, Sept. 8. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at an apartment on...
PA Dad Who Left Gun Unsecured Charged With 3-Year-Old Son's Shooting
A Pennsylvania dad who was not in the car when his three-year-old son found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself has been charged for his role in the shooting, authorities said. Jameer Walker, 24, surrendered to Caln Township police soon after the July incident and is charged with endangering...
Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence
Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seek information in Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.
Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday morning in Lancaster County. The victim claims an aggressive drive pointed a gun at him, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The alleged incident occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the area of Clay School Road...
Caught on video: Police issue warning after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
fox29.com
Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
Body found in Delaware River identified as York man
Police have recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Delaware River in New Jersey. New York State Police have identified the man as William Vandyke, 47, of York, Pennsylvania.
Mercury
Woman who stole up to $500,000 from Berks social quarters sentenced to prison
A former bar manager and officer of the Shillington Social Quarters has been sentenced to Berks County Prison for stealing up to $500,000 from the club. Vycky Macri, 51, of the 1100 block of Hickory Lane, Exeter Township, was convicted by a Berks County jury this month of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and related charges.
Comments / 2