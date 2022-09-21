ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Mercury

Reading woman charged with neglecting 2 Chihuahuas

A Reading woman has been charged with neglect of animals after authorities discovered two Chihuahuas confined to a wet basement with their ribs visible and suffering from severe dental disease. Maricella Hernandez, 43, no permanent address, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Heavy machinery smashes into central Pa. residence

Police are investigating the cause of a piece of heavy machinery driving through the side of a Warwick Township residential home in Lancaster County earlier this week. The heavy construction vehicle rolled down a hill and rammed into the side of the home on Autumn Harvest Lane 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lititz Fire Company said, according to Spadaccia Photography on Facebook.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seek information in Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
abc27 News

AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
LANCASTER, PA
Mercury

Woman who stole up to $500,000 from Berks social quarters sentenced to prison

A former bar manager and officer of the Shillington Social Quarters has been sentenced to Berks County Prison for stealing up to $500,000 from the club. Vycky Macri, 51, of the 1100 block of Hickory Lane, Exeter Township, was convicted by a Berks County jury this month of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and related charges.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

