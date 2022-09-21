ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Birmingham shop fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze

About 80 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a shop in Birmingham. Twelve fire engines were sent to the Zeenat Supermarket in Alum Rock Road, Saltley, at about 18:35 BST on Monday. Five smaller brigade response vehicles were also sent and it took about two-and-a-half hours for crews...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Glasgow tower block

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which broke out at a tower block in the south side of Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Shawhill Road, Shawlands, at about 21:00 on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched eight fire engines. Large plumes of smoke were seen...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement

A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Award for retired Humberside Police dog shot three times

A retired Humberside Police dog who was shot three times has been granted a lifetime achievement award. German Shepherd Logan was injured when he and his handler were pursuing a man wanted for attempted murder in May 2018. The dog and his handler were injured, with the dog being shot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police watchdog probe after missing man found dead in crashed car

The police watchdog will investigate after an 86-year-old man was found dead in a crashed car, two days after he was reported missing. John Winton McNab, from Perth, was found by officers in his Mercedes on the A887 at Invermoriston in the Highlands at 13:20 on Sunday. He was last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours fight for access to footpath along bluebell woods after landowner put up 'private property' sign to stop people walking through it

Warring neighbours have been locked in an 18-year battle over a footpath after a landowner put up 'private property' signs to deter walkers from using it. Ellen Salton, 56, has been embroiled in a row since erecting the signs to prevent local residents accessing a popular woodland in Tredomen, near Hengoed, South Wales, back in 2004.
U.K.
BBC

Severn Tunnel: Train passengers saw flames from window

Passengers described seeing flames from the window of their train during an incident which closed the Severn Tunnel. Some told BBC Wales they heard a "bang" before a carriage window shattered on the journey from Bristol to Cardiff on Wednesday. The tunnel was closed while the track was inspected. Great...
TRAFFIC

