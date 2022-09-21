Read full article on original website
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
Why so many trees are dying in Lake Tahoe
White fir and red fir trees are dying at a fast clip in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed.
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Saturday Afternoon News Roundup
The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station on Fourth Street...
After 90 years, one of Lake Tahoe’s oldest restaurants closes without fanfare
Once a date night spot for Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, one of Tahoe's oldest restaurants closed its doors for good.
Baker’s Dozen | Junior QB Has San Ramon Valley Football Rollin’
Luke Baker’s Five-TD Night At Liberty Gives Him 13 For The Season As A Deep San Ramon Valley Football Team Improved To 4-0 •. Luke Baker stood ready for his postgame interview as San Ramon Valley football teammates ran by him offering playful banter. “Is that THE Luke Baker?,”...
