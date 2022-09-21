ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
DELAWARE STATE
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
SFGate

Saturday Afternoon News Roundup

The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station on Fourth Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Baker’s Dozen | Junior QB Has San Ramon Valley Football Rollin’

Luke Baker’s Five-TD Night At Liberty Gives Him 13 For The Season As A Deep San Ramon Valley Football Team Improved To 4-0 •. Luke Baker stood ready for his postgame interview as San Ramon Valley football teammates ran by him offering playful banter. “Is that THE Luke Baker?,”...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy