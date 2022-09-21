ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea fires senior executive over 'inappropriate messages'

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Chelsea has fired a recently hired senior executive for sending “inappropriate messages” before starting his job, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The contract of Damian Willoughby, who worked as the club's commercial director, was terminated with immediate effect, Chelsea said.

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph first reported on the departure of Willoughby, saying he sent a string of messages to a football finance agent, who has since made a complaint to Chelsea’s president of business, Tom Glick.

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr. Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club,” Chelsea said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

“While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behavior runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership."

Chelsea was bought in May for 2.5 billion pounds (then $3.2 billion) by a consortium fronted by American businessman Todd Boehly, part-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The club’s owners are working tirelessly to set and achieve the highest standards both on and off the pitch,” Chelsea said, “and are determined to establish and nurture a culture of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, diversity and opportunity.

“The club is committed to creating an environment which embodies these values.”

Willoughby started working for Chelsea this month. It is his second stint at the London club, having previously been employed there from 2007-10, the Telegraph reported.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Club#San Diego#Los Angeles Dodgers#English#British#The Daily Telegraph#The Associated Press#American
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy