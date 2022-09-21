Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO