Brazos County tax rate has potential to stall another month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners have been under a watchful eye as they work to certify a new tax rate. But the approval has been delayed for weeks. Now, we’re learning of a new deadline that could drag this saga on for almost another month. Initially, commissioners...
SCHULTE FAMILY NAMED BY WASHINGTON CO. FARM BUREAU AS OUTSTANDING FAMILY/AGRI-BUSINESS
The Washington County Farm Bureau named the recipient of the Outstanding Family/Agri-Business Award during its 78th annual county meeting Thursday. The winner of the award was the Michael and Kaysee Schulte family of Independence. In a statement on Facebook, the family said it was humbled to be recognized by the...
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Outbursts, confusion at Brazos County commissioners court
Tuesday was a dramatic day for Brazos County politics, as Texas A&M students, faculty, and non-affiliated community members spoke out against the decision to remove early voting from campus.
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
Housing options continue to be built as Texas A&M, College Station population increases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Housing development near campus is on the rise. As you drive around the Northgate district you can see the construction work for complexes at 315 College Main and 401 First Street. Space has been picked out on First Street for another student housing development to...
Brazos County family sounding the alarm about the dangers of fentanyl
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is on a mission to save lives and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids. Chari Alberts and her daughter Kylie Fitzgerald have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after the death of Koby Fitzgerald who died on April 5th, due to fentanyl poisoning.
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits
In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS
Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace in College Station is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep. They are recognizing the team at American Lumber for their generous support. American Lumber is a local Bryan business that heard about...
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says suspicious loose dirt call was a false alert
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious loose dirt call Friday. They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a...
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
Former Texas A&M professor, NASA researcher takes plea deal for hiding connections with China
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M professor and NASA researcher, Zhengdong Cheng, pleaded guilty to charges related to lying about his connections to China. Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud. A federal judge in Houston accepted a plea deal. As...
Iola ISD student dies in Grimes County crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Iola Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own. Grievance counseling and pastors have been made available after a 13-year-old student died in a Grimes County vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said in a release to parents on Thursday that the Crisis Intervention Team, in addition to counselors, are also available.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022. Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam. “AP courses and...
Former manager of Prairie View Federal Credit Union indicted on embezzlement charges
HOUSTON, TX -- A 56-year-old Prairie View woman has been indicted on charges of embezzlement, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Gloria Jean Hall She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 2 pm. A federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment Sept....
