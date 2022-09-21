ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County tax rate has potential to stall another month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners have been under a watchful eye as they work to certify a new tax rate. But the approval has been delayed for weeks. Now, we’re learning of a new deadline that could drag this saga on for almost another month. Initially, commissioners...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County family sounding the alarm about the dangers of fentanyl

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is on a mission to save lives and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids. Chari Alberts and her daughter Kylie Fitzgerald have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after the death of Koby Fitzgerald who died on April 5th, due to fentanyl poisoning.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Iola ISD student dies in Grimes County crash

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Iola Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own. Grievance counseling and pastors have been made available after a 13-year-old student died in a Grimes County vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said in a release to parents on Thursday that the Crisis Intervention Team, in addition to counselors, are also available.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

