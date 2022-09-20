ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Officer Joins Easton PD

John Asik, who previously served in the Bridgeport Police Department for 5 years, was sworn in by Easton Police Commissioner Richard J. Colangelo on Sept. 15. Asik, 45, a longtime resident of Milford, graduated from Joseph A. Foran High School. He received a nursing diploma from Bullard-Havens Tech, which adds an uncommon and extremely valuable skill set to the department. For 18 years Asik specialized in kidney dialysis nursing at the Davita Kidney Care Center and has kept his nursing license current.
Rosh Hashanah: Table for Five

The Jewish New Year, one of six high holy days in the Hebrew calendar begins at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25. Rosh Hashanah commemorates God’s creation of the universe or, more informally, Adam and Eve’s birthday. In addition to religious services, many family and friends will gather around the dinner table to celebrate.
Back Yard Beekeepers Dip into Honey’s History

Do you think you know all there is to know about honey? Well … maybe not. Back Yard Beekeepers Association members Marina Marchese and Howland Blackiston will co-present, “Honey, I Love You” at the Sept. 27 BYBA meeting from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The hybrid meeting will take place at the Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston and on Zoom.
