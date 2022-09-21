Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily
Women’s soccer suffers its first loss in Pac-12 opener
For the first time of the 2022 season, the Washington women’s soccer team fell short of early- season expectations as it suffered a shut-out loss to Oregon in its Pac-12 season opener. Behind a few costly defensive mistakes and a stellar showing from Ducks’ goalkeeper Leah Freeman, the Huskies’...
The Daily
Washington men's golf finishes third at Husky Invitational
That was the only way head coach Alan Murray was able to explain the final round at the Husky Invitational. “Golf is a really hard game,” Murray said. “No one wins all the time.”. Golf becomes even more challenging when played at unforgiving courses, which may be a...
Comments / 0