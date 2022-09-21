ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Women’s soccer suffers its first loss in Pac-12 opener

For the first time of the 2022 season, the Washington women’s soccer team fell short of early- season expectations as it suffered a shut-out loss to Oregon in its Pac-12 season opener. Behind a few costly defensive mistakes and a stellar showing from Ducks’ goalkeeper Leah Freeman, the Huskies’...
Washington men's golf finishes third at Husky Invitational

That was the only way head coach Alan Murray was able to explain the final round at the Husky Invitational. “Golf is a really hard game,” Murray said. “No one wins all the time.”. Golf becomes even more challenging when played at unforgiving courses, which may be a...
PULLMAN, WA

