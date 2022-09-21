More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans says 25 people have been charged in the alleged fraud scheme meant to get Payroll Preservation Program checks while not operating actual businesses. Fifteen of those people had been arrested by Wednesday. Authorities say a investigation found that some of the defendants were inmates at the Will County Jail when they applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and then used the money to bond out of jail on their felony cases. They all face charges including wire fraud, theft and loan fraud, officials said. Evans said each fraudulently obtained loan was for between $19,000 and $20,000, with the fraud costing taxpayers upwards of $500,000. Investigators found that some of the defendants were inmates at the Will County Jail when they applied for and received loans through the pandemic program, and then used the money to bond out of jail on their felony cases.

