Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the creation of a new state park on Thursday. The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night's camping at the Alum Ford Campground...
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia
For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation. Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia, one of few states to carry alcoholic version of Mountain Dew
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia — one of the few states to carry it. Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nevada.
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Drivers should always be careful at deer crossings. We’re nearing the time of the year when drivers should exercise even more caution when they see a “deer crossing” sign. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says more than 200 Americans...
Youngkin: 'We're not thinking about 2024, we're focused on 2022'
In the latest of the out-of-state jaunts that prompt speculation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running for president, the blunt question prompted an awkward, several seconds’ long silence from the governor and a nervous “just joking” from the questioner. Trying to follow up Friday at the Texas...
Worker wounded in Tennessee supermarket shooting sues Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An employee of the Kroger supermarket chain who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee store a year ago has sued the company, claiming it failed to protect employees from the fired contractor who killed one person and hurt 14 others. Mariko Jenkins...
Suit challenges implementation of Disabilities Education Act
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A class-action suit filed on Wednesday challenges Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia asserts that when parents challenge school plans for how to educate their children, hearing officers rarely side with parents, The Richmond TimesDispatch reports.
Suit challenges VDOE, Fairfax schools over Individuals with Disabilities Act
A class-action suit filed in Fairfax County on Wednesday challenges the state over the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, asserting that hearing officers rarely side with parents who challenge school plans for how to educate their children. The federal law spells out early invention, special education and...
Miyares renews push to let AG's office prosecute local crimes
Attorney General Jason Miyares said this week that he will work with legislators to revive a bill that could allow his office to prosecute alleged sexual crimes against minors. Under state law, most violent offenses aren’t the purview of the attorney general’s office and are handled by commonwealth attorneys –...
PHOTOS: Virginia National Guard soldiers return after 11 months in Africa
Virginia National Guard soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon arrive in Sandston, Va., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The group spent the past 11 months on the Horn of Africa.
Car plunges into N.C. lake, driver rescued by retired NYPD officer, authorities say
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle that ended up in North Carolina's Lake Norman on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
Police: Inmates used pandemic loans to exit jail
More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans says 25 people have been charged in the alleged fraud scheme meant to get Payroll Preservation Program checks while not operating actual businesses. Fifteen of those people had been arrested by Wednesday. Authorities say a investigation found that some of the defendants were inmates at the Will County Jail when they applied for and received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and then used the money to bond out of jail on their felony cases. They all face charges including wire fraud, theft and loan fraud, officials said. Evans said each fraudulently obtained loan was for between $19,000 and $20,000, with the fraud costing taxpayers upwards of $500,000. Investigators found that some of the defendants were inmates at the Will County Jail when they applied for and received loans through the pandemic program, and then used the money to bond out of jail on their felony cases.
