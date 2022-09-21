ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany nationalises biggest gas importer to avert supply crisis

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRUrU_0i3zU2vD00
Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, gives a statement on Wednesday on the Uniper nationalisation.

Germany has agreed to nationalise its biggest gas importer, Uniper, to avert a crisis as it battles energy shortages resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The deal builds on a rescue package agreed in July, when Berlin took a 30% stake in the company, and includes a capital injection of €8bn (about £7bn) of government money.

Uniper had been controlled by the Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum, which welcomed the announcement. It said Berlin would buy its shares for €500m, giving the state a 98.5% stake in the gas company.

Fortum’s chief executive, Markus Rauramo, said: “Under the current circumstances in the European energy markets and recognising the severity of Uniper’s situation, the divestment of Uniper is the right step to take, not only for Uniper but also for Fortum.

“The role of gas in Europe has fundamentally changed since Russia attacked Ukraine, and so has the outlook for a gas-heavy portfolio. As a result, the business case for an integrated group is no longer viable.”

He said Uniper’s losses caused by Russia’s limiting natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine had reached almost €8.5bn. Missing deliveries from Russia have had to be replaced with expensive supplies from the open market, where prices for gas have risen sharply.

Uniper, which also owns the Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Nottinghamshire, posted an overall loss of £12bn in August, and has seen its share price collapse by 90% in the past year.

Europe is reliant on gas to heat homes, and to generate electricity to power factories, raising fears of business closures, rationing and a recession as the weather turns cold.

Countries across the continent have scrambled to counter soaring gas and electricity prices, to help households and businesses, and to secure their energy supplies for winter, including by filling their natural gas storage.

Last week, Germany also took control of three Russian-owned oil refineries before an embargo on Russian oil takes effect next year.

Comments / 31

Heisenberg
3d ago

aaaand Trump is right... again. its weird, seems like everything they label him a nutjob for always seems to happen, you know?

Reply(2)
10
J BOY
3d ago

As always President Trump was right again. Germany you need to pay for your crimes to middle class

Reply
9
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Oil Refineries#Russia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Finnish#European#Ratcliffe#Colla
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

The Guardian

452K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy