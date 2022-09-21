ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: do you have no recourse to UK public funds?

By Guardian community team
 3 days ago
Winter fuel payment, UK fuel bill for gas and electricity with cash and government notification

Almost 1.4 million people are estimated to live in the UK with a condition attached to their immigration status barring them from accessing benefits.

Even before the cost of living crisis, four in five people with this visa condition were behind on at least one essential bill, according to Citizens Advice .

We would like to hear from people with NRPF about how they are being impacted by the cost of living crisis. If you have children, how are they being affected? What changes have you had to make? We are also interested in hearing from groups who support people with the visa condition.

