ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Third day of train disruption as engineers tackle damage to overhead wires

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bTpN_0i3zT6UK00

London rail services are being disrupted by damage to overhead electric wires for the third consecutive day.

Problems at Stevenage and Hayes & Harlington caused delays to trains to and from King’s Cross, Paddington and Moorgate on Wednesday morning, National Rail Enquiries said.

Passengers were warned that Great Northern and Thameslink services through Stevenage will remain disrupted – including cancellations and 50-minute delays – for the rest of the day.

The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday night.

It initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.

Engineers worked overnight to fix nearly two miles of damaged wires at Hayes & Harlington, which ruined the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to Paddington for the Queen’s funeral on Monday morning.

The cause of the problem is being investigated.

The PA news agency understands that several trains became entangled in the wires.

Network Rail said a “separate issue” means one of the four lines serving Paddington was closed on Wednesday morning, causing more delays to Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#Electric Wires#Trains#Stevenage#Hayes Harlington#King S Cross#Moorgate#National Rail Enquiries#Great Northern#Thameslink#Great Western Railway#Heathrow Express
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
newschain

SNP calls on Truss to match £500m Just Transition Fund

The SNP has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to match Scotland’s Just Transition Fund in order to secure thousands of jobs in the North East. The party says it is time for the UK Government to “step up to the mark” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that a failure to do so is “extremely reckless”.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy