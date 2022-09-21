ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
Chatham, MA
Health
City
Chatham, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Brockton, MA
City
Harwich, MA
Brockton, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Eastham, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses

HYANNIS – An upcoming community event in downtown Hyannis will highlight small businesses on Cape Cod. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said Love Local Fest celebrates Cape Cod with over 80 local vendors, musicians, and artists. Converse said longtime vendors like Cape Cod Home Remedies and Mom &...
HYANNIS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Cannabis Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Cdc#Older Adults Lifestyle#Senior Health#Coa#Thc#Cbd
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief

As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill

BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?

In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy