Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgbh.org
How are cannabis edibles made? A look inside two Massachusetts companies that make them
Barbecue sauce and seltzer: two backyard summer party staples. But depending on how you get down, yours may be missing one key ingredient: cannabis. “When we think about cannabis, we're thinking about celebrations and, you know, getting together with friends,” said Andy Husbands, pitmaster and chef at The Smoke Shop BBQ.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Hilarious Tik Tok Shows Just How Oblivious Boston is About Western Massachusetts
Sometimes being a resident of western Massachusetts can feel like living on an island that the rest of the state doesn't even know about, let alone care about. While those of us who live here know how much The Berkshires (and the rest of western Massachusetts) has to offer, sometimes it feels lost on our fellow Bay State residents.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: where does the state’s marijuana tax revenue go?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Massachusetts, cannabis tax revenue now outpaces tax revenue from alcohol sales, and with a growing number of dispensaries in western Massachusetts selling recreational marijuana taxed at 20%, we’re getting answers on where all that money is going. Born and raised in Springfield, 6 Brick’s...
capecod.com
Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses
HYANNIS – An upcoming community event in downtown Hyannis will highlight small businesses on Cape Cod. Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said Love Local Fest celebrates Cape Cod with over 80 local vendors, musicians, and artists. Converse said longtime vendors like Cape Cod Home Remedies and Mom &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
With 64% increase in electric bills expected this winter, here’s what Mass. is doing to explore relief
As Bay Staters prepare for steep rate hikes in their electric bills this winter, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said relief may be on the way. Healey’s office convened utility companies, as well as state administrators and regulators, on Wednesday, the same day National Grid announced skyrocketing natural gas prices — linked to the war in Ukraine — will trigger a 64% increase in monthly residential bills starting this November.
Which Massachusetts City Has the Rudest Drivers in the State?
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the worst...
NECN
Mass. Reports 9,091 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,091 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,869,603 cases and 20,251 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 194 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
NECN
As Energy Costs Rise, Healey and Diehl Offer Different Approaches Ahead of Election
More than two weeks after the Massachusetts primary, the candidates for governor have kept a low profile — with the latest Suffolk/NBC Boston poll showing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey more than 20 points ahead of her Republican opponent, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl. Both candidates have different ideas...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
WCVB
'Baffles me': Man's redesigned Massachusetts state flag put on pamphlets given to migrants
A Massachusetts man says a version of the state flag that he designed years ago was used on the brochures given to migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard last week. William Bodine, of Pittsfield, said he redesigned the flag on PowerPoint during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bodine uploaded it to...
wgbh.org
Is Massachusetts a 'sanctuary' state?
In the eyes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — or at least, in his rationale for sending dozens of migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard — Massachusetts is a sanctuary state. On the ground here, though, the question of whether that label fits is more complicated. As it applies to immigration policy, “sanctuary” isn’t a term with a universal legal definition, but it generally is used to refer to a state or city that limits local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Brewster Health Board Closes Great Cape Herbs, Citing Multiple Health, Safety Violations
BREWSTER – The Great Cape Herbs storefront, arboretum and gardens owned and operated by Stephen Brown at 2624-2628 Main St./Route 6A has been shut down by the town for numerous health and safety violations. “The known violations at the property are extensive, and many present immediate life safety concerns...
Comments / 0