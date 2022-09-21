Read full article on original website
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula
North Korea has fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Pink Floyd Founder Cancels Poland Gigs After Blaming Ukrainian ‘Nationalists’ for War
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has pulled out of shows in Poland after facing backlash for his attacks on Ukraine in an open letter to the country’s first lady. “Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” an official with the Tauron Arena Krakow said about Waters’ two concerts, which were scheduled for April. Earlier this month, Waters penned a letter to Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, insisting that “extreme nationalists” in her country have set it on a “path to this disastrous war” and slamming “Washington DC” for getting involved. Krakow officials were set to cast votes next week on whether the artist should be “persona non grata” in light of his comments on Vladimir Putin’s invasion.Read it at AP
