calcoastnews.com

Blood evidence, an alleged confession, and the prosecution rests

Witnesses in the Kristin Smart murder trial testified this week about human blood found under a defendant’s home and an alleged confession, before the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. The defense will call its first witness on Wednesday. A forensic DNA analyst testified on Monday that lab tests...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
SOLVANG, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape

Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
CAMBRIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New SLO County animal services facility officially opens

Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care. – County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
