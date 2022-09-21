Read full article on original website
Related
Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial
A former FBI agent analyzed the Kristin Smart murder trial as the defense team presented its case. The post Former FBI agent analyzes Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Paul Flores allegedly said he knew what happened to Kristin Smart’s body
The suspect in the murder of Kristin Smart attempted to make a plea deal in 2003. Paul Flores would lead San Luis Obispo County law enforcement to her body in exchange for a minor sentence, according to the April 6, 2021 recently released arrest warrant for Ruben Flores. Paul Flores...
Prosecution rests its case in Kristin Smart murder trial, then defense asks for dismissal
A prosecutor called Paul Flores “a pathological liar lying through his teeth,” while a defense attorney said, “We don’t even know if Kristin Smart is dead.”
calcoastnews.com
Blood evidence, an alleged confession, and the prosecution rests
Witnesses in the Kristin Smart murder trial testified this week about human blood found under a defendant’s home and an alleged confession, before the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday. The defense will call its first witness on Wednesday. A forensic DNA analyst testified on Monday that lab tests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Coast man accused of setting dad on fire is incompetent to stand trial, judge rules
Joseph Garcia faces charges of murder and animal cruelty after a dispute that allegedly ended with his father and a family dog on fire.
calcoastnews.com
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Three arrested for theft, drug, firearms charges
Theft of alcohol at local BevMo leads to discovery of drugs, firearm. – On Thursday at approximately 7:46 p.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the BevMo located on Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road in San Luis Obispo for a theft in progress.
Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center
LOMPOC, Calif. – The city of Lompoc announced on Thursday that it has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center regarding a Clean Water Act lawsuit. The post City of Lompoc reaches tentative settlement with Environmental Defense Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Atascadero interim police chief is ‘incredible leader’ who served city for 9 years
Atascadero is searching for a new police chief after firing Bob Masterson due to “incompatible management styles.”
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out on a school bus along northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade. The post Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic
A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape
Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
New SLO County animal services facility officially opens
Modern facility will create a healthier, more humane housing environment, better level of care. – County and city leaders came together Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Facility in San Luis Obispo. Thirteen shepherd puppies were brought out to cuddle with leaders as Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno cut the red ribbon.
Fox News
823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0