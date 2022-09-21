OBITUARY: Eula Mae ‘Nanny’ (Major) McDaniel

Eula Mae ‘Nanny’ (Major) McDaniel, age 94 of Lebanon passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 one day shy of her 95th birthday.

She was preceded in death by father, Prentice Major; mother, Minnie Mae Thompson Major Dillion; brothers, Robert C. Thompson and William Dean Thompson; sister, Ruth Major Drake; husband, James W. McDaniel; and nephew, Jim “Duck” Drake Jr.

She is survived by daughter, Marilyn (Terry) Hemontolor; grandchildren, Zack (Kelli) Hemontolor, Jamie (Phillip) Hemontolor Cook Roddy; great-grandchildren, Hunter (Emily) Hemontolor, Logan Hemontolor, Autumn Hemontolor, Jasmine Cook, Jacob Cook and Bailey Roddy; and very special friend, Judy (Steve) Cook.

Mrs. McDaniel was a longtime secretary/bookkeeper at Southside School. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (Partee House, 233 West Main St.). Graveside services will be on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Troy Marks will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Zack Hemontolor, Phillip Roddy, Hunter Hemontolor, Jacob Cook, Jon Allison, and Lee Allison.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

