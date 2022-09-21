Read full article on original website
uky.edu
Participate in the 4th annual UK Curiosity Fair Oct. 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky will host it’s 4th annual Curiosity Fair 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Gatton Student Ballroom, and is still accepting submissions for stations. The Curiosity Fair at UK is an annual, community event that highlights the role...
uky.edu
UK Alumni Association launching Oral History Project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Bringing the University of Kentucky experience to life and uniting alumni across generations are two primary purposes of the Oral History Project, spearheaded by the UK Alumni Association in partnership with the nationally recognized directory firm Publishing Concepts (PCI). PCI staff will spend...
uky.edu
Astronaut to touch down in Lexington for Kentucky Humanities Program at UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel will discuss Musgrave’s career during a Kentucky Humanities event 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13, at the Worsham Cinema in the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required; attendees may register here.
uky.edu
Readership programs with New York Times, WSJ offer UK community educational resources, free access
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Members of the University of Kentucky community can now access The New York Times (NYT) and its educational resources free of charge. The UK College of Communication and Information, UK Libraries and the Student Government Association (SGA) have partnered with the NYT to provide the school-sponsored readership program to all students, faculty and staff.
uky.edu
Markey study: Molecular tumor boards improve outcomes for patients with advanced cancer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — In a recent University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center clinical trial, patients with advanced cancer experienced improved outcomes when their treatments were directed by a molecular tumor board. Molecular tumor boards (MTB) are composed of an interdisciplinary team of medical experts who use...
uky.edu
UK named 2022 HEED Award recipient, Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — For the sixth consecutive year, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education, has recognized the University of Kentucky as a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipient. The HEED Award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate...
uky.edu
Nelnet loan service data breach: What you should know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — A student loan servicing technology, Nelnet Servicing, reported a data breach exposing personal information of students with loans from Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) and EdFinancial. While this breach is not involved with any University of Kentucky systems, UK Information Technology Services (UK ITS) would like to make students aware of the potential implications of this breach.
uky.edu
Kentucky Homeplace, WellCare of Kentucky partner to distribute free gas cards.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Over the past few years, many medically underserved Kentuckians have delayed seeking care to help manage chronic conditions or to make preventative medical appointments. First, COVID-19 restrictions kept people from making appointments. Now, a steep rise in gas prices has made getting to appointments even more difficult.
uky.edu
College of Education’s Hannegan-Martinez selected for national fellowship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — University of Kentucky College of Education Assistant Professor Sharim Hannegan-Martinez, Ph.D., has been selected for a National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) program. She is among 14 exemplary scholars from across the U.S. taking part in the NCTE Research Foundation’s 2022-2024 Cultivating New Voices Among Scholars of Color Fellowship.
uky.edu
UK researchers presenting at national symposium focused on spinal cord injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Members of the University of Kentucky (UK) Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Research Center (SCoBIRC) will be participating in the Unite2FightParalysis (U2FP) organization’s 17th annual Science & Advocacy Symposium. SCoBIRC Director John Gensel, Ph.D. and Professor of Physiology Sasha Rabchevsky, Ph.D. will...
uky.edu
North campus events to impact traffic, parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Several events planned for north campus during the week of Monday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 2, will impact parking and traffic in the vicinity. Career fairs. Several career fairs will take place in the Gatton Student Center next week. The student center...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
Zito: Joe Biden has a Versailles problem
VERSAILLES, Pennsylvania — As if to emphasize that this river town of 1,200 has zero in common with the royalty that once ruled at the eponymous location outside Paris, royalty far removed from the concerns and the despair of its people, this Youghiogheny River town is pronounced in its own unique Appalachian way: Ver-sales.
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
harlanenterprise.net
Post 10 Troopers honored by KSP
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers at its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington recently, with four of those Troopers being from KSP Post 10, Harlan. According to a press release, the ceremony honors those who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods,...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
