Read full article on original website
Related
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt’s economy pushed to brink
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stores are selling winter clothes from last season in the middle of summer. Repair shops lack spare parts for appliances. There’s a waiting list to buy a new car. Egypt, a country of more than 103 million people, is running low on...
SA premier says buying nuclear submarines directly from US would degrade Australian shipbuilding
The South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas, has criticised a proposal for Australia to buy nuclear submarines directly from the US, saying it would “not be acceptable” for his state to miss out on promised submarine manufacturing jobs. A report in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday suggested the...
Comments / 0