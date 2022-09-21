Read full article on original website
uky.edu
UK Alumni Association launching Oral History Project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Bringing the University of Kentucky experience to life and uniting alumni across generations are two primary purposes of the Oral History Project, spearheaded by the UK Alumni Association in partnership with the nationally recognized directory firm Publishing Concepts (PCI). PCI staff will spend...
uky.edu
Participate in the 4th annual UK Curiosity Fair Oct. 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky will host it’s 4th annual Curiosity Fair 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Gatton Student Ballroom, and is still accepting submissions for stations. The Curiosity Fair at UK is an annual, community event that highlights the role...
uky.edu
Astronaut to touch down in Lexington for Kentucky Humanities Program at UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel will discuss Musgrave’s career during a Kentucky Humanities event 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13, at the Worsham Cinema in the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required; attendees may register here.
uky.edu
UK named 2022 HEED Award recipient, Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — For the sixth consecutive year, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education, has recognized the University of Kentucky as a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipient. The HEED Award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate...
uky.edu
Readership programs with New York Times, WSJ offer UK community educational resources, free access
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Members of the University of Kentucky community can now access The New York Times (NYT) and its educational resources free of charge. The UK College of Communication and Information, UK Libraries and the Student Government Association (SGA) have partnered with the NYT to provide the school-sponsored readership program to all students, faculty and staff.
uky.edu
College of Education’s Hannegan-Martinez selected for national fellowship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — University of Kentucky College of Education Assistant Professor Sharim Hannegan-Martinez, Ph.D., has been selected for a National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) program. She is among 14 exemplary scholars from across the U.S. taking part in the NCTE Research Foundation’s 2022-2024 Cultivating New Voices Among Scholars of Color Fellowship.
uky.edu
Nelnet loan service data breach: What you should know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — A student loan servicing technology, Nelnet Servicing, reported a data breach exposing personal information of students with loans from Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) and EdFinancial. While this breach is not involved with any University of Kentucky systems, UK Information Technology Services (UK ITS) would like to make students aware of the potential implications of this breach.
uky.edu
Markey study: Molecular tumor boards improve outcomes for patients with advanced cancer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — In a recent University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center clinical trial, patients with advanced cancer experienced improved outcomes when their treatments were directed by a molecular tumor board. Molecular tumor boards (MTB) are composed of an interdisciplinary team of medical experts who use...
uky.edu
North campus events to impact traffic, parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Several events planned for north campus during the week of Monday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 2, will impact parking and traffic in the vicinity. Career fairs. Several career fairs will take place in the Gatton Student Center next week. The student center...
uky.edu
Kentucky Homeplace, WellCare of Kentucky partner to distribute free gas cards.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Over the past few years, many medically underserved Kentuckians have delayed seeking care to help manage chronic conditions or to make preventative medical appointments. First, COVID-19 restrictions kept people from making appointments. Now, a steep rise in gas prices has made getting to appointments even more difficult.
uky.edu
Record-breaking numbers expected at this year's Family Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Parent and Family Association, part of the Office for Student Success, is welcoming all Wildcats and their families to join us in the Bluegrass for Family Weekend from Sept. 23-25, 2022. This will give parents a chance to experience a weekend on campus and learn about all the traditions and programs UK has to offer while making lifelong memories with their Wildcats. Family Weekend has been a tradition for years, and you will not want to miss it!
