Read full article on original website
Related
Princeton Police blotter
A Mulberry Row resident reported that the windshield of her Chevrolet Impala sedan was damaged sometime between Sept. 13-17. A 28-year-old Princeton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $750 from Monroe Township following a motor vehicle stop on Snowden Lane Sept. 13. He was processed and released. An...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
wrnjradio.com
No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County
WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police
A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
wrnjradio.com
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Denville Township. On September 19, police stopped a vehicle on Lackawanna Avenue for motor vehicle violations, police said. During the course of the investigation that followed, it was discovered...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in New Jersey hit-and-run crash that injured 14-year-old, killed horse she was riding
"I feel hurt. Like I don't know, just angry about it," the teen said.
Good Samaritans pull man from burning vehicle following crash, cops say
A group of good Samaritans rescued a man from his burning SUV after he veered off a road and crashed into a tree Mercer County on Tuesday evening, officials said. The 33-year-old was driving on Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton at about 9:50 p.m. when the crash took place and the vehicle burst into flames, township police said.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Is For Sale in Princeton NJ (PICTURES)
If you're a sucker for old things made new, then you've gotta check out this house that's on the market in Mercer County! It's the definition of "don't judge a book by its cover." Welcome to 12 Pardoe Road in Princeton NJ! This mid-century home was originally built in 1953...
centraljersey.com
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
Comments / 0