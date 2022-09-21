ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

A Mulberry Row resident reported that the windshield of her Chevrolet Impala sedan was damaged sometime between Sept. 13-17. A 28-year-old Princeton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $750 from Monroe Township following a motor vehicle stop on Snowden Lane Sept. 13. He was processed and released. An...
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Hunterdon County

WEST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – There were no injuries after a garage fire Friday in West Amwell Township, according to a post on the West Amwell Fire Company’s Facebook page. The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Mt Airy-Harbourton Road. The fire...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
TRENTON, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man is charged with inhaling toxic chemicals

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges including inhaling toxic chemicals after he was allegedly driving his vehicle while yelling and honking his horn at people in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 6, officers responded to the area of Staples...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police

A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Monday in Denville Township. On September 19, police stopped a vehicle on Lackawanna Avenue for motor vehicle violations, police said. During the course of the investigation that followed, it was discovered...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ

