Phillies Social Media Reacts to Bryce Harper's Slump
Philadelphia Phillies fans react to superstar Bryce Harper's slump on social media platforms.
Isaac Paredes on bench for Rays versus Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Taylor Walls will replace Paredes in the lineup to play second base and bat ninth while Jonathan Aranda shifts over to the hot corner. Aranda...
Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies
Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
Wright wins 20th, Braves beat Phils to trim NL East deficit
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris II each homered and had three hits for the Braves (94-58), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the NL East. New York lost 10-4 at Oakland. The Mets and Braves play three games in Atlanta next weekend. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for Philadelphia (83-68), which began the day a half-game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card and 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final spot.
Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
Phillies use offensive onslaught to rout Braves
Rhys Hoskins hit a home run, double, single and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola tossed six shutout innings and
Rays battle back, tie Blue Jays atop wild-card field
ST. PETERSBURG — Friday’s win was impressive enough, as the Rays battled back after letting two leads get away to beat the Blue Jays 10-6. But there were some added benefits, as the win clinched the season series for the Rays, giving them the edge for postseason positioning if the teams finish tied.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Vierling is being replaced in right field by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. In 332 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .249 batting average with a .643 OPS,...
Wheeler Returns, Vierling Comes Up Huge as Phillies Stop Losing Skid
Five was the magic number on Wednesday night, as Matt Vierling went 5-for-5 at the plate to end the Philadelphia Phillies' five-game losing streak.
Trey Mancini not in Orioles' lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini is being replaced in right field by Kyle Tucker versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. In 560 plate appearances this season, Mancini has a .244 batting average with a .725 OPS, 18 home runs,...
Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
How Blue Jays Hitters Compare to Other Playoff Teams
The American League playoff picture is becoming more apparent. If the 2022 season were to end after the games of September 22, the six post-season teams are as follows: Cleveland, Houston, New York, Seattle, Tampa and Toronto. From a hitting perspective, how have these teams performed thus far in 2022?
September Nola Silences Braves as Phillies Take Cathartic Win
The Philadelphia Phillies started a win streak Friday night, taking their third game in a row with a 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
