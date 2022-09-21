Read full article on original website
uky.edu
UK Alumni Association launching Oral History Project
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Bringing the University of Kentucky experience to life and uniting alumni across generations are two primary purposes of the Oral History Project, spearheaded by the UK Alumni Association in partnership with the nationally recognized directory firm Publishing Concepts (PCI). PCI staff will spend...
uky.edu
Readership programs with New York Times, WSJ offer UK community educational resources, free access
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Members of the University of Kentucky community can now access The New York Times (NYT) and its educational resources free of charge. The UK College of Communication and Information, UK Libraries and the Student Government Association (SGA) have partnered with the NYT to provide the school-sponsored readership program to all students, faculty and staff.
uky.edu
Astronaut to touch down in Lexington for Kentucky Humanities Program at UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — Retired NASA astronaut Story Musgrave and Space Tango co-creator Kris Kimel will discuss Musgrave’s career during a Kentucky Humanities event 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 13, at the Worsham Cinema in the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required; attendees may register here.
uky.edu
UK named 2022 HEED Award recipient, Diversity Champion by INSIGHT Into Diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — For the sixth consecutive year, INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education, has recognized the University of Kentucky as a Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award recipient. The HEED Award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate...
uky.edu
Participate in the 4th annual UK Curiosity Fair Oct. 27
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky will host it’s 4th annual Curiosity Fair 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Gatton Student Ballroom, and is still accepting submissions for stations. The Curiosity Fair at UK is an annual, community event that highlights the role...
uky.edu
College of Education’s Hannegan-Martinez selected for national fellowship
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — University of Kentucky College of Education Assistant Professor Sharim Hannegan-Martinez, Ph.D., has been selected for a National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) program. She is among 14 exemplary scholars from across the U.S. taking part in the NCTE Research Foundation’s 2022-2024 Cultivating New Voices Among Scholars of Color Fellowship.
uky.edu
UK researchers presenting at national symposium focused on spinal cord injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Members of the University of Kentucky (UK) Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Research Center (SCoBIRC) will be participating in the Unite2FightParalysis (U2FP) organization’s 17th annual Science & Advocacy Symposium. SCoBIRC Director John Gensel, Ph.D. and Professor of Physiology Sasha Rabchevsky, Ph.D. will...
uky.edu
North campus events to impact traffic, parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Several events planned for north campus during the week of Monday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 2, will impact parking and traffic in the vicinity. Career fairs. Several career fairs will take place in the Gatton Student Center next week. The student center...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
Look: Lexington Catholic (Kentucky) turns potential blooper into a fumbling, rumbling touchdown
Enjoy one of the wackiest plays of the high school football season thus far
uky.edu
Nelnet loan service data breach: What you should know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) — A student loan servicing technology, Nelnet Servicing, reported a data breach exposing personal information of students with loans from Oklahoma Student Loan Authority (OSLA) and EdFinancial. While this breach is not involved with any University of Kentucky systems, UK Information Technology Services (UK ITS) would like to make students aware of the potential implications of this breach.
lanereport.com
Cannabis research center established at UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is home to a new center that will advance research on the medical use of cannabis. The UK Cannabis Center will conduct research on the health effects of cannabis, including its risks and benefits when used to treat certain medical conditions. Based...
wymt.com
Trent Noah picks up third D-I offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Bear sharp shooter has another college option. Harlan County junior guard Trent Noah announced Thursday that he has received his third Division I offer, this one from Eastern Kentucky. Noah also has offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Kentucky. The Black Bears are...
WKYT 27
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Lexington East End activist named 2022 Community Champion
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Decades of commitment were recognized in Lexington on Tuesday as Thomas Tolliver was awarded this year’s Lexington Community Champion. The ceremony was Tuesday morning in Charles Young Park in the city’s East End. Its location is fitting for a man like Tolliver, who’s dedicated the last 28 years to uncovering the community’s history.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WTVQ
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
WKYT 27
West Jessamine QB Jacob Jones is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Jones has been a star in the making since day one at West Jessamine High School. He is a highlight waiting to happen. “That was really fun to watch,” said West Jessamine coach Scott Marsh. “It was kind of tough on our defense because they were back out there every third play. It’s just been fun. It’s been fun to call plays because we’ll call two or three plays at once say heck, you pick it man and go do what you think is best.”
