General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 3 days ago
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix shares fell 1.7% to $4.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company FUL to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $945.72 million after the closing bell. H.B. Fuller shares fell 0.1% to $60.67 in after-hours trading.
  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN reported a $100 million common stock offering. Alpine Immune Sciences shares fell 1.4% to $7.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation LEN to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $9.03 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares fell 0.4% to $76.61 in after-hours trading.

