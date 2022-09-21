Read full article on original website
Related
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Biden to tout climate package at Global Citizen Festival
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will address the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday and underscore the administration's commitment to climate action, according to remarks obtained by CNN.
Escalating hurricane threat for Florida as Ian powers up
Tropical Storm Ian to intensify with sights on Florida next week. Track now targeting west coast of the state, could become a major hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Park couple hosts hosts Ukrainian family fleeing war
MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven million people – mostly women, children, and the elderly – have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago.Saturday, Vadim and Lyubov arrived in Minnesota with their three daughters. They say it was a long trip and their first time on an airplane.They'll be living with Mark and Sharon Norlander in Brooklyn Park until they have a place of their own.The Norlanders have sponsored international students before and wanted to do all they can to help."The bigger thing is we haven't had experience with eastern Europeans, and also we don't know the impact of the war and losing their home will have on their lives and helping them with their resettlement here in the United States," said Sharon Norlander.The Ukraine family of five has been living in Warsaw, Poland, for the past few months and are originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.The Uniting for Ukraine program joins the U.S. with European countries, offering a safe haven for refugees. It's run by the global humanitarian organization Alight based in Minnesota.
Comments / 0