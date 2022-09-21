ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park couple hosts hosts Ukrainian family fleeing war

MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven million people – mostly women, children, and the elderly – have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago.Saturday, Vadim and Lyubov arrived in Minnesota with their three daughters. They say it was a long trip and their first time on an airplane.They'll be living with Mark and Sharon Norlander in Brooklyn Park until they have a place of their own.The Norlanders have sponsored international students before and wanted to do all they can to help."The bigger thing is we haven't had experience with eastern Europeans, and also we don't know the impact of the war and losing their home will have on their lives and helping them with their resettlement here in the United States," said Sharon Norlander.The Ukraine family of five has been living in Warsaw, Poland, for the past few months and are originally from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.The Uniting for Ukraine program joins the U.S. with European countries, offering a safe haven for refugees. It's run by the global humanitarian organization Alight based in Minnesota. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy