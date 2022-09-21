Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leelanauticker.com
Freedom, Donuts + Cider for All
Meet the Leelanau Republican Candidates for County Commission while celebrating the coming autumn. Held during Leelanau Uncaged.
leelanauticker.com
Party for the People: Leelanau UnCaged Is Saturday Sept. 24
There’s a brief moment at the end of each September Up North, after the summer crowds have fled our beaches and before the autumn leaf peepers flood our two-lane highways, when we weary locals get to take a much-needed pause. We step away from slinging those pizzas, pouring those...
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods
Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
Comments / 0