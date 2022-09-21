Read full article on original website
FTX Wants Another $1B to Buy More Crypto Companies: Report
FTX is reportedly on the hunt for more capital to fuel its acquisition ambitions, after raising $400 million in January. Crypto exchange FTX could retain its $32 billion valuation if a fresh billion-dollar fundraising round goes through, despite the bear market. CNBC reported on Thursday that FTX is in talks...
Coinbase Refutes Claims It Tested Proprietary Trading
Wall Street Journal reported the exchange launched a new unit last year that would use company cash to trade and stake crypto. Coinbase refuted reports that it ran a proprietary trading business, asserting that its risk solutions team seeks to expand institutional crypto participation beyond just holding assets. The Wall...
TrustToken Turns to New Brand, Leadership, With Narrowed Focus on Institutional Adoption
TrustToken, the core team behind popular stablecoin TUSD and uncollateralized lending protocol TrueFi is leaning into the institutional narrative with its new rebranding, in a tumultuous year for stablecoins and crypto as it angles to attract more big lenders and asset managers to the space. Once acting as the core...
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Law Firm Adds ex-SEC, CFTC Pros
The former agency execs to lead Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s digital practice with former CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher hired digital asset attorney Kari Larsen as a partner who will co-lead its digital-focused practice in New York. Larsen joins the firm from Perkins...
Congress Presses State Department for Info on Costs, Benefits of Crypto
The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia. As the war in Ukraine rages on, Congress is keen on figuring out exactly what role cryptocurrencies have played in the conflict in the past seven months.
What’s Next for Ethereum in a Post-Merge World?
Vitalik Buterin says improving scalability is Ethereum’s next area of focus. Soon after the genesis of Ethereum, plans were laid for the blockchain to move from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake network. The long-awaited Ethereum Merge took place last week, where over 40,000 viewers tuned in to the livestream...
Azuki Among Latest NFT Projects To Gain VC Funding: Report
Chiru Labs would reportedly be valued at least $300 million once the round closes. At first, Twitter rumor had it that the Azuki NFT project had raised a round of funding that brought its creator company, Chiru Labs, to a valuation of $1.4 billion. That unconfirmed rumor was reportedly an exaggeration.
Former US Senator Will Chair New Binance Global Advisory Board
Max Baucus, the former US ambassador to China, will lead the debuting Binance advisory unit tasked with navigating regulatory complexity. Binance has created an advisory board led by a former US senator to help the crypto exchange navigate some of the most pressing regulatory issues facing the space. Max Baucus,...
