$15 entry fee to register a vehicle; free to attend. Rapid City Heritage Festival presents the Rapid River Run, a 5K run that begins & ends in the park at 8:30am followed by a one mile walk at 8:45am. Car show competition starts at 10am, with trophies awarded at 2:45pm, & ending with a planned cruise around Torch Lake at 3pm. Also enjoy food & craft vendors all day & live music from local artist Darrel Boger from 11am-2:30pm.

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO