ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
leelanauticker.com

Party for the People: Leelanau UnCaged Is Saturday Sept. 24

There’s a brief moment at the end of each September Up North, after the summer crowds have fled our beaches and before the autumn leaf peepers flood our two-lane highways, when we weary locals get to take a much-needed pause. We step away from slinging those pizzas, pouring those...
NORTHPORT, MI
leelanauticker.com

Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods

Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Elk Rapids, MI
Entertainment
leelanauticker.com

"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party

Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Enjoy a dark sky (new moon) viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available. Free, but a park entrance pass or annual pass must be displayed in your vehicle. Please park in the row furthest from the dunes with your headlights facing M-109. 231-326-4736.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
leelanauticker.com

Contemporary Music: With Special Guest Patrice Rushen

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Grammy-nominated jazz pianist & R&B singer Patrice Rushen joins Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter & jazz combo students for an evening of music. Best known for her 1982 single “Forget Me Nots,” the ASCAP Songwriter’s Award winner has performed alongside musical luminaries such as Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, & Prince.
INTERLOCHEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy