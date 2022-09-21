Read full article on original website
Party for the People: Leelanau UnCaged Is Saturday Sept. 24
There’s a brief moment at the end of each September Up North, after the summer crowds have fled our beaches and before the autumn leaf peepers flood our two-lane highways, when we weary locals get to take a much-needed pause. We step away from slinging those pizzas, pouring those...
Freedom, Donuts + Cider for All
Meet the Leelanau Republican Candidates for County Commission while celebrating the coming autumn. Held during Leelanau Uncaged.
Geno's Annual Car Show & Friends of the BVDL Flea Market & Arts/Crafts Show
Geno's Annual Car Show presented by Geno's Sports Bar and Grill: Sept. 24, 12-4pm. $5 entry fee. Registration: 12-2pm. Participant & public voting: 12-4pm. 231-378-2554. Live entertainment by Duke and the Studebakers. Flea market & Arts/Crafts Show held in conjunction with car show, but from 12-5pm.
Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods
Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Enjoy a dark sky (new moon) viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available. Free, but a park entrance pass or annual pass must be displayed in your vehicle. Please park in the row furthest from the dunes with your headlights facing M-109. 231-326-4736.
Contemporary Music: With Special Guest Patrice Rushen
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Grammy-nominated jazz pianist & R&B singer Patrice Rushen joins Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter & jazz combo students for an evening of music. Best known for her 1982 single “Forget Me Nots,” the ASCAP Songwriter’s Award winner has performed alongside musical luminaries such as Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, & Prince.
