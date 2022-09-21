Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leelanauticker.com
Event Search
A new comedy by McAdoo Greer & Leland's own Rebecca Reynolds. Lobby opens at 6:30pm with cocktails & appetizers. The show begins at 7:30pm on Sat. for the Red Carpet Premiere. Or enjoy on Sun., Sept. 25 at 3pm for the matinee show. Meet the cast & directors following the show.
leelanauticker.com
Party for the People: Leelanau UnCaged Is Saturday Sept. 24
There’s a brief moment at the end of each September Up North, after the summer crowds have fled our beaches and before the autumn leaf peepers flood our two-lane highways, when we weary locals get to take a much-needed pause. We step away from slinging those pizzas, pouring those...
leelanauticker.com
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Enjoy a dark sky (new moon) viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available. Free, but a park entrance pass or annual pass must be displayed in your vehicle. Please park in the row furthest from the dunes with your headlights facing M-109. 231-326-4736.
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods
Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
Comments / 0