Freedom, Donuts + Cider for All
Meet the Leelanau Republican Candidates for County Commission while celebrating the coming autumn. Held during Leelanau Uncaged.
Party for the People: Leelanau UnCaged Is Saturday Sept. 24
There’s a brief moment at the end of each September Up North, after the summer crowds have fled our beaches and before the autumn leaf peepers flood our two-lane highways, when we weary locals get to take a much-needed pause. We step away from slinging those pizzas, pouring those...
Property Watch: Little Cabin (And A Big One) In The Woods
Leelanau County? Check. Stunning setting? Check. Near Traverse City? Just eight miles away, so check. Beautiful inside and out, ready for the whole family? Oh yeah, that’s a check all right. This craftsman-style home (10484 S Leelanau Way, Traverse City; $1,850,000) boasts hardwood floors, a custom kitchen with the...
A new comedy by McAdoo Greer & Leland's own Rebecca Reynolds. Lobby opens at 6:30pm with cocktails & appetizers. The show begins at 7:30pm on Sat. for the Red Carpet Premiere. Or enjoy on Sun., Sept. 25 at 3pm for the matinee show. Meet the cast & directors following the show.
Geno's Annual Car Show & Friends of the BVDL Flea Market & Arts/Crafts Show
Geno's Annual Car Show presented by Geno's Sports Bar and Grill: Sept. 24, 12-4pm. $5 entry fee. Registration: 12-2pm. Participant & public voting: 12-4pm. 231-378-2554. Live entertainment by Duke and the Studebakers. Flea market & Arts/Crafts Show held in conjunction with car show, but from 12-5pm.
