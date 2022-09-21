Monterey Park residents who renew or apply for pet licenses will have late fees waived from now until October 31, 2022. In order to provide an opportunity for pet owners to economically renew their pet licenses, the L.A. County’s Department of Animal Care and Control, in conjunction with the City of Monterey Park, is waiving late fees for renewed or new pet licenses purchased by October 31, 2022. Dog and cat licenses are an important means of identifying and reuniting lost pets.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO