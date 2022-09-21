Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
‘Connect Week’: Seven Days of Innovation in Pasadena
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Innovate Pasadena announces Connect Week 2022, taking place October 9–15, 2022. As a precursor to Connect Week, Innovate Pasadena will host a special edition of Friday Coffee Meetup (FCM) on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:30 am. FCM co-organizer Evan Tsang has invited Dr. Aditya Rajagopal, CTO and co-founder of ChromaCode, to talk about the challenges of building and scaling a diagnostic business in the middle of a global pandemic.
coloradoboulevard.net
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena
The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Revitalizes Altadena Businesses
ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County’s new Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) celebrated the completion of two storefront beautification projects in Altadena and named several additional small businesses that will receive support from the DEO’s RENOVATE Program. By News Desk. Supervisor Barger recently...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified’s Armenian Academy First of Its Kind
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) is not only celebrating Armenian Independence this week, they are celebrating the creation of exemplary Armenian World Language programs. By News Desk. It has been only two years since PUSD took a chance on creating the Armenian Academy at Blair High School, an International...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradoboulevard.net
2023 Rose Parade Equestrian Units Announced
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Tournament announced 16 equestrian groups to ride in the 134th Rose Parade, themed “Turning the Corner.”. Equestrians participating will showcase a variety of horse breeds that entertain and highlight their majesty and poise, with each unit offering a variety of exceptional skills as well as unique costumes.
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra City Council Candidate Forum October 12
Alhambra City Council candidates to field community questions. In anticipation of the November 8, 2022 general election, a virtual Alhambra City Council: Meet The Candidates Forum will take place at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and will feature Alhambra city council candidates answering questions from the community. The League of Women Voters, Pasadena Area will moderate the virtual forum. A coalition of local community-based organizations composed of Grassroots Alhambra, Alhambra Preservation Group, Alhambra Latino Association, VISA Boosters, Asian Youth Center and ColoradoBoulevard.net are the event’s sponsors.
coloradoboulevard.net
PUSD Board Candidate Forum September 28
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Organizations come together to host district-wide PUSD Board candidate forum. Community organizations Adelante Youth Alliance, Clergy Community Coalition, Day One, NAACP Pasadena, National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, Pasadenans Organizing for Progress (POP!), and Uniting Parents of Pasadena invite the PUSD community to attend a candidate forum featuring candidates from each sub-district up for election this November.
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Offering Pet License Amnesty Period
Monterey Park residents who renew or apply for pet licenses will have late fees waived from now until October 31, 2022. In order to provide an opportunity for pet owners to economically renew their pet licenses, the L.A. County’s Department of Animal Care and Control, in conjunction with the City of Monterey Park, is waiving late fees for renewed or new pet licenses purchased by October 31, 2022. Dog and cat licenses are an important means of identifying and reuniting lost pets.
Comments / 0