SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
Gareth Southgate insists he is right person to lead England to World Cup in Qatar

Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and is confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship, England are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
How 'identities aligned' for Brian Sorensen and Everton Women with Merseyside derby against Liverpool Women on the horizon

Whatever team may be playing, Evertonians are known for their passionate backing - and it is vital for any new manager or player to understand what motivates that support. It would seem unlikely that a Dane who has never managed outside of his country would understand a club like Everton so instantaneously - but Brian Sorensen appears to have done just that.
Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Hosts break Nations League duck with spirited comeback

Northern Ireland claimed their first-ever Nations League victory as late strikes from Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Kosovo at a rapturous Windsor Park. Ian Baraclough's side looked set to ensure more heartache in the Nations League when captain Vedat Muriqi fired Kosovo into...
Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand

It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain

Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27

Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
