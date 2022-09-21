Read full article on original website
SkySports
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: When does Gareth Southgate's side's blip become a malaise?
A key question for England, Gareth Southgate and the supporters now is when does a blip become a malaise, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett following Gareth Southgate's side's 1-0 defeat to Italy. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy which saw Southgate's side relegated to League B...
SkySports
England women's coach contenders: Who could take over from Lisa Keightley and lead a young England side?
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced in August that she will not extend her contract and the ODI series against India would be her last. Keightley led England to the semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as well as the final of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.
SkySports
Annemiek van Vleuten wins World Championship road race while cycling with fractured elbow
Annemiek van Vleuten won the Elite Women’s Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships despite cycling with a fractured elbow throughout. Van Vleuten staged a classic late attack, putting aside the pain, to win the 164.3km race and claim the rainbow jersey for the second time in her career.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate insists he is right person to lead England to World Cup in Qatar
Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and is confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship, England are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
SkySports
Robbie Simpson - the ex-Coventry striker helping players transition to life after football
On the face of it, Robbie Simpson's route into professional football meant that he was always going to be well-placed to make a smooth transition away from the pitch once the dream finally came to an end. After he had played for non-League Cambridge City as a teenager, he studied...
SkySports
How 'identities aligned' for Brian Sorensen and Everton Women with Merseyside derby against Liverpool Women on the horizon
Whatever team may be playing, Evertonians are known for their passionate backing - and it is vital for any new manager or player to understand what motivates that support. It would seem unlikely that a Dane who has never managed outside of his country would understand a club like Everton so instantaneously - but Brian Sorensen appears to have done just that.
SkySports
Man Utd weigh up triggering David de Gea's contract option after PL record wage bill last season - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea's contract option after their wage bill reached a Premier League record £384m for last season. Chelsea's mass overhaul of senior staff will continue with long-serving medical chief...
UEFA・
SkySports
RFU defends decision to fly England women to New Zealand World Cup in economy after men's squad flew to 2019 tournament in business class
The RFU has defended its decision to fly the England women's squad to the World Cup in New Zealand in economy class – in contrast to their male counterparts. England's men travelled to the 2019 World Cup in Japan in business class. The RFU's official travel partner, British Airways,...
SkySports
Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Hosts break Nations League duck with spirited comeback
Northern Ireland claimed their first-ever Nations League victory as late strikes from Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Kosovo at a rapturous Windsor Park. Ian Baraclough's side looked set to ensure more heartache in the Nations League when captain Vedat Muriqi fired Kosovo into...
SkySports
Jen Beattie takes Inside The WSL behind the scenes at Arsenal
Jen Beattie gives Inside The WSL a sneak peek behind the scenes at Arsenal's media day. Watch the full episode from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Manchester United announce £115.5m net loss for 2021/22 season | CEO Richard Arnold: Core mission is to entertain fans
Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5m for the 2021/22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m. Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous year. The...
SkySports
Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand
It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
NFL・
SkySports
Significant rise in crime at football matches: Arrests due to fan disorder in England and Wales up by 59 per cent
The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday. Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.
SkySports
Harry Brook: England batter must be in T20 World Cup XI, says Nasser Hussain
Harry Brook's brilliant performances against Pakistan mean he is "nailed on" to play England's opening game at the T20 World Cup, according to Nasser Hussain. Brook struck his maiden T20I half-century as he made an unbeaten 81 from just 35 balls to lead England to a dominant win over Pakistan on Friday.
SkySports
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
SkySports
Tammy Beaumont: Lord's is a 'great place to play' but it's been 'far too long' since England's women played there
England and India will play the final ODI of the series at the Home of Cricket on Saturday, with India looking for a series whitewash. The last time England played at Lord's was in 2017, for the historic World Cup final, when they beat India to lift the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England must be completely ruthless from now until World Cup; FIFA yet to sanction 'OneLove' armband
Gareth Southgate says England must be "completely ruthless" from here on out as World Cup preparations ramp up on the back of June's chastening Nations League results. England are in Milan to take on Euro 2020 final foes Italy on Friday evening knowing defeat will see them relegated from the top tier of the Nations League.
FIFA・
SkySports
Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27
Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
