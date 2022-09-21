ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

KSAT 12

Boerne Bierfest kicks off this weekend in Boerne

Boerne – It’s the 5th annual Boerne Bierfest this weekend in Boerne. There will be over 30 breweries serving up craft beer this Saturday at the Agricultural Museum and Arts Center. The festivities include:. • Texas craft breweries. • Food vendors. • Keg throwing contest. • Stein-holding contest.
BOERNE, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
FRISCO, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Got a gafftop!

Tony Hand of San Antonio brings in a gafftop while fishing at the jetties at Roberts Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 4. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

