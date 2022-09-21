Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
KSAT 12
Boerne Bierfest kicks off this weekend in Boerne
Boerne – It’s the 5th annual Boerne Bierfest this weekend in Boerne. There will be over 30 breweries serving up craft beer this Saturday at the Agricultural Museum and Arts Center. The festivities include:. • Texas craft breweries. • Food vendors. • Keg throwing contest. • Stein-holding contest.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
‘The Uvalde effect’: Parents rushing to schools amid rash of bogus threats, ‘swatting’ calls
Law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating a rash of bogus active shooter and bomb threats that have rattled students and staff — and sent parents scrambling to schools to make sure their kids are safe. The FBI said it is aware of "numerous swatting incidents," or false...
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
Father of Uvalde victim immortalizes shooting with chilling tattoo
The body art references an editor's note attached to a video published by the Austin American-Stateman of law enforcement's response to the shooting.
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
Broadway staple named as restaurant where Texas Game Wardens seized more than $25,000 in shark fins
SAN ANTONIO – A report obtained by KSAT Investigates has finally revealed the name of the San Antonio establishment at the center of a Texas Game Wardens shark fin investigation last spring as Broadway staple Van’s Restaurant. In April, Texas Game Wardens announced they had seized 381 whole...
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
Got a gafftop!
Tony Hand of San Antonio brings in a gafftop while fishing at the jetties at Roberts Point Park on Sunday, Sept. 4. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news stories from the most recent 2 weeks are available...
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
