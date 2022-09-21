Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Floresville veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards
FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville. Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II. We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!. If...
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
KSAT 12
San Antonio florist finds healing through flowers after losing 5-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother whose 5-month-old child passed away has found a way to heal and move forward with the help of making of flower arrangements for others. “If you don’t have hope, you have no peace,” Jessica Craven said about what it’s like when your child dies. “You simply, you just die in your grief.”
Wurstfest is hiring employees for 10-day New Braunfels festival
A celebration of German culture needs bartenders and more.
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
KSAT 12
Alpaca pumpkin patch, fall festival opening in Floresville this fall
SAN ANTONIO – A new, furry fall festival is opening in Floresville next month. The Black Barn Alpacas announced that it is opening on Oct. 1 and will host a fall festival every weekend throughout the month. The 16-acre farm in Floresville includes more than 50 alpacas that guests...
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
sanantoniomag.com
Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool
There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton ISD trustees hear accountability rating update
After the recognition of the Students of the Month, Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Cheryl Barron gave her monthly report at the Sept. 13 school board meeting. All campuses have been set up with Navigate 360, which is the emergency notification system. Grandparent’s Day will be held on Sept. 22 at the primary campus. Elementary has started with Reading Academy and Seven Mindsets. Members of the junior high went to Mustang Island and successfully geolocated. The campus’ Grandparents’ Day lunch was huge, with over 60 attending. High school is having a positivity challenge and winners can be either teachers or students.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Lennar builds $270K homes on 198-acre New Braunfels housing community
The community will sit on 198-acres.
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
devinenews.com
New DHS Principal voices concerns about number of failing students
The Devine ISD school board voted Monday to approve the district’s annual financial audit report showing total expenditures of $22.1 million for the current year. Dusty R. Routh with the accounting firm of Coleman, Horton & Co. told the board that auditors found no problems in their review. “Everything...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Crucial matchups in our 5th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Fire in garage causes $100K in damages to northeast side home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire in the garage of a northeast side home caused about $100,000 in damages, but thankfully nobody was injured. It happened around 7:44 a.m. Thursday on the 18500 block of Taylore Run near E Sonterra Blvd. Firefighters responded for reports of a structure fire and...
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend
The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
