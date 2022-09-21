After the recognition of the Students of the Month, Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Cheryl Barron gave her monthly report at the Sept. 13 school board meeting. All campuses have been set up with Navigate 360, which is the emergency notification system. Grandparent’s Day will be held on Sept. 22 at the primary campus. Elementary has started with Reading Academy and Seven Mindsets. Members of the junior high went to Mustang Island and successfully geolocated. The campus’ Grandparents’ Day lunch was huge, with over 60 attending. High school is having a positivity challenge and winners can be either teachers or students.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO