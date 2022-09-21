ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

Floresville veteran turning 100 wants 100 birthday cards

FLORESVILLE, Texas — You can help make a birthday wish come true for a veteran in Floresville. Antonio Carrizales is turning 100-years-old on Sunday. He served with the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II. We're told all he wants for this birthday is 100 birthday cards!. If...
FLORESVILLE, TX
seguintoday.com

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Obituaries
Pleasanton, TX
Society
City
Pleasanton, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Obituaries
texasstandard.org

San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting

On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Obituary#School Library#Catholic School#Charity#Pleasanton High School
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Aqua Zumba Brings a Party to the Pool

There are just two chances remaining this summer to try out aqua Zumba as part of the city’s free fitness program. Head to Woodlawn Lake Park Pool at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 21, for a dance aerobics class in the water. Next week, on Sept. 28, the water workout season will close with a 7:45 p.m. glow aqua Zumba class featuring all of your favorite songs and dance moves plus glow sticks, bright colored suits and more. No registration is required, and admission is free. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m. 221 Alexander Ave.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton ISD trustees hear accountability rating update

After the recognition of the Students of the Month, Pleasanton ISD Superintendent Cheryl Barron gave her monthly report at the Sept. 13 school board meeting. All campuses have been set up with Navigate 360, which is the emergency notification system. Grandparent’s Day will be held on Sept. 22 at the primary campus. Elementary has started with Reading Academy and Seven Mindsets. Members of the junior high went to Mustang Island and successfully geolocated. The campus’ Grandparents’ Day lunch was huge, with over 60 attending. High school is having a positivity challenge and winners can be either teachers or students.
PLEASANTON, TX
KTSA

San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Charities
devinenews.com

New DHS Principal voices concerns about number of failing students

The Devine ISD school board voted Monday to approve the district’s annual financial audit report showing total expenditures of $22.1 million for the current year. Dusty R. Routh with the accounting firm of Coleman, Horton & Co. told the board that auditors found no problems in their review. “Everything...
DEVINE, TX
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio This Weekend

The 24-hour online giving day is back for its ninth year. Along with supporting some of the more than 400 participating nonprofits with online donations, locals can also get involved in-person during events on Thursday and Friday. Celebrate the kickoff of giving day Thursday at Haven for Hope (5:30 p.m.), Hops and Hounds (6:45 p.m.) or Chicken & Pickle (7:45 p.m.). On Friday, there’s an official after party at 5:30 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Find out how to get involved or donate here. Thursday, 6 p.m.-Friday, 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy