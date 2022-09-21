Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
tipranks.com
What’s in Store for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) as Jana Discloses Stake?
Jana Partners disclosed a stake in FRPT stock. Jana’s stake implies that Freshpet could soon be an acquisition target. Shares of the pet food maker Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) spiked after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.6% stake in the company. Jana has a reputation for investing in undervalued stocks, bumping up the share price with its turnaround strategies, and later putting up the company for sale to bigger rivals. This indicates that FRPT could soon be an acquisition target.
PETS・
tipranks.com
2 ASX stocks company insiders have been buying-up
Company executives and directors often have unique insights into their company’s stock potential. TipRanks helps investors track insider transactions to gauge their sentiment. Identifying ASX shares that are favourites with company insiders can help investors conduct their due diligence. Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) and Healthia Ltd. (ASX:HLA) are...
tipranks.com
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): What’s Attractive About This Oil Pipeline Stock?
Enbridge remains a top dividend pick for investors and is also less exposed to the volatility in the underlying oil and gas prices. The most attractive aspect of the global pipeline stock, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is its strong dividend yield of 6.68%. In fact, ENB has been paying dividends for over a decade and has always maintained a high dividend yield of 5% or higher, on an average basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock: Insider Continues Buying Spree
A Director of Freshworks continues to buy FRSH stock as he has a high conviction in the long-term growth potential of the company. Sameer Gandhi, Director, and owner of more than 10% of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) continued his buying spree with an additional purchase of 785,811 shares of the Software-as-a-Service company. The total consideration of the purchases stood at $11,561,522.
tipranks.com
3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians
In this article, we talk about three stocks, one each from the IT services, communication, and semiconductor sectors, that have been recently traded by U.S. politicians. High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).
tipranks.com
Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) Plunges After Downgrade, Feels the Pain of Tech Sell-Offs
Hi-tech firm Luminar is suffering from a double whammy of tech-sector headwinds as well as auto-sector woes. A downgrade was a major tipping point, which drove cautious investors out of the stock. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is reeling from a sharp sell-off by tech-sector pessimists. Shares of the LiDAR (light detection...
tipranks.com
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock: Here’s What a Hike in Shipping Rates Indicates
FedEx announced an increase in shipping rates by 6.9% on most of its services. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of a slowdown in business volumes. Global transportation and shipping company FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has decided to increase its shipping rates by 6.9% on an average basis for a majority of its services, in lieu of rising costs and inflation. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of the company’s steps to safeguard compressed margins amidst rising inflation and a slowdown in business volumes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
tipranks.com
Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) Soars After Monkeypox Detection Kit Deal
Shares of Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ: VRAX) soared in pre-market trading on Thursday as the diagnostics company inked a distribution agreement with Cosmos Holdings (COSM) to market its Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kit. As a part of this agreement, Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for countries like Greece and...
tipranks.com
This Week in Crypto: Market Tumult Ensues amid Rate Hike and Liquidations
A fresh 0.75% rate hike triggered another downward slide for BTC and ETH, with most altcoins mirroring the momentum lower. Aside from a few outperforming tokens, the crypto landscape is reflecting the risk-off behavior prevailing across traditional financial markets. Bitcoin Slips Below Critical Support. The value of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled...
tipranks.com
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Tracks Higher on $1B Stock Buyback
Shares of energy company HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) are on the uptick today after the company announced a stock buyback program of $1 billion effective from September 26. The new program replaces the current share repurchase programs of the company. Shares are now up ~54% so far this year.
tipranks.com
Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Challenges Lie Ahead. Here’s Why
TGT is down significantly on the year, especially after disappointing Q2 results. The company faces many challenges, including contracting margins and intensifying competition. Even though valuation multiples have contracted, the stock is not inexpensive. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a well-known company to the average U.S. consumer. With physical stores...
tipranks.com
2 Oil Stocks to Buy in a Wild Energy Market
Although the Federal Reserve’s pivot to an aggressively hawkish monetary policy bodes poorly for big oil stocks, the harsh reality is that both economic dynamics and geopolitical flashpoints make the hydrocarbon sector incredibly relevant. Viewing the framework of big oil stocks from hundreds of miles above, the surrounding circumstances...
tipranks.com
Fed Remains Hawkish. Could this Buffet Stock Offer Respite to Investors?
The U.S. Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75%. Bank of America’s stock is poised to benefit from the higher interest rate environment. While inflation cooled a bit from June highs, it remained elevated, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates further. The U.S. Fed once again raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75% to a target range of 3% to 3.25%. While Fed’s hawkish stance increases the trouble for the equity market, investors could turn to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock, one of the top holdings of Warren Buffet, to ride out rising interest rates.
tipranks.com
Investors take flight from Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) shares
Investors took flight from Webjet and Flight Centre Travel shares, as worries over a recession cause concern over consumer discretionary spending. Investors took flight from a number of travel shares following the Australian market holiday break, as recession fears loom. Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre Travel (ASX:FLT) shares were both down around 4% in afternoon trading. Webjet shares plunged to a day low of AU$5.04 and Flight Centre Travel shares hit a day low of AU$15.26.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Jobless Claims Rise, Stocks Fall
Major U.S. indices are in the red today as traders digested another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, a move that was largely expected. In addition, jobless claims increased by 5,000 to 213,000 as compared to the expected figure of 220,000. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the...
tipranks.com
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Soars on Major GSK Deal
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is flying high in the pre-market session today after a multitude of positive developments. The company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for the former’s antibiotic candidate, tebipenem HBr. The late-stage product is targeted for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections. The...
tipranks.com
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Plans to Invest $1 Billion to Improve Cloud Business
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ticked lower in pre-market trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a strategic roadmap. The company stated that its cloud business intends to invest $1 billion to boost its global partner ecosystem and improve its customer service which would provide “comprehensive support throughout a customer’s digitalization journey.”.
tipranks.com
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ: NVDA): Here’s Why We’re Bearish
Nvidia’s latest earnings report was a shocker, pointing to more pain ahead for investors. However, its stock price is still pricey considering the market headwinds. Hence, it’s best to let the stock bottom out before wagering on it. Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had been cruising up until...
Comments / 0