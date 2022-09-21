NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison

Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.

Investigators in the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were, at last report, trying to track down 30 year-old Thomas Jackson, who is wanted on warrants in Barrow and Gwinnett counties. He’s wanted on charges that include assault and domestic violence.

Accused drug traffickers are arrested in Elbert County: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 40 year-old Travis Bryant was dealing in ecstasy; there are methamphetamine distribution charges for 35 year-old William Rice. Both were booked into the Elbert County jail.

A Morgan County school bus driver is facing battery charges. He was fired after allegedly pushing two children on a bus in Madison.

A Hall County man is arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges: 34 year-old David Rivera is from Gainesville. He was arrested in Gillsville, caught with what drug agents say were 78 grams of meth. He’s being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a teenager in Oakwood: 18 year-old Elijah Everett is accused in a half-dozen automobile break-ins dating back to late last month.

A 53 year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Wal Mart in Loganville. The woman has been identified as Monica Boti, 53 years old, from Buford. A Loganville Police investigation is ongoing.

