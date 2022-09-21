ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W891S_0i3zJtHs00

Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.

Investigators in the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were, at last report, trying to track down 30 year-old Thomas Jackson, who is wanted on warrants in Barrow and Gwinnett counties. He’s wanted on charges that include assault and domestic violence.

Accused drug traffickers are arrested in Elbert County: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 40 year-old Travis Bryant was dealing in ecstasy; there are methamphetamine distribution charges for 35 year-old William Rice. Both were booked into the Elbert County jail.

A Morgan County school bus driver is facing battery charges. He was fired after allegedly pushing two children on a bus in Madison.

A Hall County man is arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges: 34 year-old David Rivera is from Gainesville. He was arrested in Gillsville, caught with what drug agents say were 78 grams of meth. He’s being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a teenager in Oakwood: 18 year-old Elijah Everett is accused in a half-dozen automobile break-ins dating back to late last month.

A 53 year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Wal Mart in Loganville. The woman has been identified as Monica Boti, 53 years old, from Buford. A Loganville Police investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Clayton Tribune

Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance

Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Morgan County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
City
Loganville, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Barrow County, GA
City
Athens, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Barrow County, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rivera
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No one injured in Gainesville residential fire

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 8:45 a.m., at the 100 block of Wildwood Circle, Gainesville. Upon arrival smoke was visible and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire according to a press release. It was determined there was no one inside the home after a primary search.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Domestic Violence#Barrow
wrwh.com

Sautee Woman Dies In Habersham County Accident

(Clarkesville)- A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that 53-year old Kelly Renee Wymore was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Place
Athens
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy