Tom Brady is playing a big game on Sunday and is hoping his wife will be there to support him. According to Page Six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is "hopeful" that Gisele Bündchen will attend Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. This is the Buccaneers' first home game of the season, and Brady wants her there despite the reported marital issues.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO