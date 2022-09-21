Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
Gr10k Partners With Salomon for a Quest Low Collaboration
There’s plenty of newness from Salomon to be excited about. The French sports equipment manufacturing company just underwent its first visual rebrand in 12 years and debuted a new MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, and now it has just announced its newest Quest Low collaboration alongside Gr10k.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Unveils a Trio of Wave Rider 10 Premium Colorways
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mizuno Wave Rider series, the brand unveiled its all-new Mizuno Wave Rider 10 — a hybrid that can be utilized for running or laced up for lifestyle purposes. It recently was filtered through collaborative partners Footpatrol and BEAMS, and to end the month of September with a bang, the two-way offering is now being proffered in a trio of new general release colorways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter Readies New Balance 2002R "Refined Future" Pack
New Balance‘s highly sought-after 2002R “Refined Future” collection, also known as the “Protection Pack” series, is officially returning with three new colorways. Ahead of its official North American release, Long Island-based imprint Extra Butter is hosting an exclusive drop at its Lower East Side and Long Island City locations.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
atmos Announces Its New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” Collaboration
New Balance‘s 1906R silhouette has been gaining a sizable amount of steam thanks to its strong outpour of general release colorways. And now, the brand is shifting the model’s efforts back to its collaborative initiatives by announcing a brand new team-up with atmos. Titled the “Tokyo Dimension” colorway,...
hypebeast.com
Human Made Drops Black Colorway of Its Hong Kong Tram Tee
Following the release of HUMAN MADE‘s limited-edition Hong Kong Tram T-shirt at the beginning of summer, the Japanese brand helmed by NIGO is continuing its partnership with HBX to deliver a black colorway of the striking style. This time around, the T-shirt sees a reverse of the initial color...
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface
Following its , Nike‘s skateboarding division is now rumored to be gearing up another Food & Beverage collaboration. According to rumors, we could see a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration in the near future. A popular Mexican soft drink name, Jarritos was founded in 1950 by Don...
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
hypebeast.com
Bauer X Unveils "Bauer 101" Core Collection and IRAK Collab
Following its launch with a Don C collaboration, hockey brand, Bauer, has returned with a core collection and IRAK collaboration for its Bauer X line. Dubbed “Bauer 101,” the two-part core collection is centered around a back-to-school aesthetic, representing Bauer’s history and street sense. A binary color...
hypebeast.com
Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project Teams Up With Yinka Ilori
As a non-profit organization, The Skatepark Project – founded by Tony Hawk – has been a proponent of conserving more than 600+ public skate parks in the United States; raising millions of dollars in scholarships and community funding. For the Fall 2022 season, TSP has teamed up with...
hypebeast.com
Due Diligence Releases Its New Collection for Fall/Winter 2022
British-based streetwear brand Due Diligence continues to lay the foundation for its development with the release of its new collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Unlocking the next wave of drops for the brand, the collection is titled “Chapter 3.”. Featured heavily in the collection mix is a range of cozy...
hypebeast.com
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Rebrands, Introducing New Logo Design
Standing out in the world of footwear for the last few years, Salomon has now shared its first visual update in 12 years. Sharing the news with a new brand film, titled “A New Chapter for Salomon|Tomorrow is Yours,” the visual outline the new “Tomorrow is Yours” tagline and unveils the French sportswear brand’s 2022 visual identity.
hypebeast.com
Another Wear-Away Upper Lands on the Air Jordan 1 Low
Ever since Jordan Brand connected with Lance Mountain and the Nike SB team on the Air Jordan 1, wear-away uppers have become increasingly popular. Recently, this has included several new Air Jordan 1 colorways landing on the low-top and mid versions of the historic sneaker. Now, yet another wear-away Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced, this time featuring black and gold overlays that arrive in a similar fashion to 2017’s Air Jordan 1 “Wings.”
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Buzzin’ With Its Latest "Espresso" Collection
Manchester-based label Drama Call isn’t slowing down. Recently, we’ve seen the Mancunian brand unveil consistent drops with its heavyweight “Trackeh’s” along with new skate-ready T-shirt designs that have tapped into bootleg interpretations of famous energy drinks and nostalgic toy shops for the ’90s babies. Drama Call has also worked closely with Mancunian rap star Aitch, with their most recent collaboration being a celebration of Aitch’s debut album, Close To Home.
hypebeast.com
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
Comments / 0