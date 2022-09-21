Read full article on original website
Drama Call Is Buzzin’ With Its Latest "Espresso" Collection
Manchester-based label Drama Call isn’t slowing down. Recently, we’ve seen the Mancunian brand unveil consistent drops with its heavyweight “Trackeh’s” along with new skate-ready T-shirt designs that have tapped into bootleg interpretations of famous energy drinks and nostalgic toy shops for the ’90s babies. Drama Call has also worked closely with Mancunian rap star Aitch, with their most recent collaboration being a celebration of Aitch’s debut album, Close To Home.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet. Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in...
Kaavia James is Crowned the Clear Winner in This Dance Battle for the Ages
Don’t test Kaavia James when it comes to dancing. You will lose. The 3-year-old entered into a friendly competition with an unsuspecting stranger and came in first. She shimmied, she sashayed, she kicked one leg in the air. All while wearing pink crocs, no less. Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia...
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Cardi B Celebrates Her 5th Wedding Anniversary With Offset, Says She's Ready For A 'Wedding'!
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on September 20 with a lovely candlelit dinner at an upscale restaurant. “You did THAT! Thank you, babe. I love you,” Cardi happily told her husband as they enjoyed a romantic evening filled with premium meats, decent sides, and fancy desserts.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Acne Studios and Jessi Reaves Unite on a Jewelry Collection Inspired by Found Objects
Following the reveal of its FW22 denim project captured by Ronan McKenzie, Acne Studios is joining forces with NYC-based artist Jessi Reaves for an accessories range emblazoned with her recognizable upcycled technique. Melding together concepts from furniture and sculptural practices, McKenzie’s artwork resemble dated thrift finds reimagined in a contemporary fashion.
Prada SS23's Womenswear Was a Voyeuristic Glimpse Into Sci-Fi Domesticity
Raf Simons and put the power of choice in the wearer’s hands for Prada‘s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection. Taking over Fondazione Prada, the room was laid with brown paper and cloaked in scrolls, and the same set — only much darker in theme and tone — took place for Prada’s SS23 womenswear show.
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme SS15 Astronaut Beach Towel among other footwear and accessories offerings, HBX Archives is back with an apparel-dominated lineup for Week 88. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From...
MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET Taps KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS to Mark Latest Cross-Cultural Event
Ahead of its upcoming event at The Berrics, MAMA’s NIGHTMARKET has tapped KIDS OF IMMIGRANTS for a special release. The community platform dedicated to preserving immigrant culture by sharing authentic flavors and traditions through recommendations, education and conversation, will be bringing back Los Angeles’ first 21+ cross-cultural nightmarket, celebrating both Mid-Autumn Festival and Hispanic Heritage month.
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
Rizzoli to Publish First Monograph on André Saraiva
Rizzoli is set to release the first ever monograph on acclaimed French graffiti artist and nightlife impresario, André Saraiva. Over the course of his 30-year career, Saraiva has opened bars and clubs around the world, such as Le Baron club in Paris, Tokyo and London, along with spray painting his signature Mr. A character over 200,000 surfaces across the world.
Emily Ludwig Shaffer Releases 'Boxed Body Thought' With Case Studyo
Emily Ludwig Shaffer is an American artist who creates surreal compositions that explore gender, space, time and architecture. Always carrying an air of mystery, Shaffer’s universe distills diametrically opposed elements or settings, such as night and day, to imbue respite and reflection within her viewer. For her latest project,...
Lil Baby Goes Anime for New AXE Grooming Series
2022 has proven to be a track-record year for Lil Baby. The superstar rapper was recently certified Diamond for his “Drip Too Hard” single with Gunna; he’s set to appear on the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with a Tears For Fears remix of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” and he just won the coveted Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, at the Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards gala with Rémy Martin in Los Angeles.
