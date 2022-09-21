The Everly Set to perform in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — The sounds of the classic 1950s and 1960s duo the Everly Brothers will be featured at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Everly Set takes the stage at the Wallenstien Theater, 6989 College Parkway NE, Moses Lake. It’s the first concert of the season for the Central Basin Community Concert Association and the first concert for CBCCA in the remodeled Wallenstien Theater. The show is produced in conjunction with LIve on Stage.

The concert will be preceded by a car show at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Moses Lake Classic Car Club. The “Classic Cars in Review” show will feature the rides of the 1950s and 1960s; the cars will be on display in the theater parking lot.

The show by singer-songwriters Sean Altman and Jack Skuller include rock classics like “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Bye Bye Love.” The duo formed the Everly Set in 2017, originally intended for one performance at a Manhattan event, according to the duo’s website.

The CBCCA has been sponsoring live musical performances in Moses Lake since 1954.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for students and $65 for a family. People also can purchase a season pass for the organization’s four concerts. The Seraph Brass will perform Oct. 27, the Caribbean acoustic duo Hi Tide April 23 and the Sapphire Trio May 5.