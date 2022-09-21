ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss

Wilfork, a former star defensive tackle for the team, will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday Former NFL defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has slimmed down significantly since he retired from pro football in 2017, and his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had quite the reaction to his new look. On Thursday, Wilfork, 40, appeared at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts ahead of his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday and told reporters an amusing story of...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Missed Practice With Injury Today

The New England Patriots have struggled to develop an offensive rhythm early this season. Losing their leading receiver wouldn't help matters. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury. Tests revealed no major damage, so the team will determine his Week 3 availability later this week.
NFL

