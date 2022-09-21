Read full article on original website
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Wyoming’s Number One Favorite Latino-Led Series Is WHAT?
Wyomingite's number one favorite series with a Latino lead is The Umbrella Academy, report finds. In honor of it being Hispanic Heritage Month, All Home Connections looked into which Latino-led series was most searched in each state. From Love, Victor to The Mandalorian, some of the most popular shows from the past five years have starred Latino actors. In 2021 alone, the on-screen representation of Latino characters increased to nearly 10% across linear and streaming platforms, a 4% increase from 2020.
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
Here’s How To Step Up Your Winter RV Camping In Wyoming
Cold weather camping is my favorite. If you're in a tent, it's not as comfortable as if you were in an RV. If you're thinking about heading out and seeing what Wyoming is like during the winter, there are a few things you should take into consideration. Make sure you...
Asian Clams Found in Glendo Reservoir
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
“Wyoming” A New Song With A Haunted Sound
In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
Wyoming: Please Do Not Attempt This Viral TikTok Cooking Challenge
Every week there is a new viral trend on social media. The issue is, some of these can be dangerous. This week, the new viral TikTok trend is the "Sleepy Chicken Challenge", which is marinating chicken in NyQuil or other over-the-counter (OTC), cough syrups and then cooking it. According to...
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Casper Artist Travis Glasgow’s Back With New Art To Share
The scenery and wildlife in Wyoming are both some of the best in the entire country. Every year millions of people travel here to be able to see it all. What people may be surprised to find when they get here, is how incredible the art scene is. All over the state there are beautiful murals, art districts, art galleries and talented artists.
New Study Ranks Wyoming as One of the Least Diverse States in America
There are certain studies about Wyoming that come as no surprise. Others don't necessarily paint the Cowboy State in the best light. Sometimes, historically speaking, it makes sense. Even still, often times our relatively small population tends to play a major role in these rankings. A new study conducted by...
Illegal Camping’s A Big Problem In Wyoming’s National Forests
The National Forest Service has been seeing an issue that keeps getting bigger every year...camping squatters. RV Travel.com says the squatter problem is especially an issue in the Bighorn National Forest and has been for years. When you read the words 'squatter', you automatically think of someone living in a...
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
