Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'
ESPN NFL analyst explains why the Detroit Lions are a playoff team.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Lions DL coach Todd Wash explains the emergence of DT Isaiah Buggs
One of the key stats in the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders was how effectively the Detroit defensive front bottled up the Washington ground game. Commanders RBs managed just 37 yards on 17 carries and had 10 runs that gained less than two yards. Lions defensive line coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
Are the Lions playing Kirk Cousins on Sunday? Or MVP Aaron Rodgers?
They are almost the exact same quarterback, down to the sheer number of completions. Only difference is Rodgers lost to the Lions last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL・
Detroit Pistons add ex-NBA players Rashard Lewis, Keith Bogans to coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons announced Friday a plethora of staff promotions and changes, including the addition of two former NBA players to Dwane Casey's coaching staff. Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans, who have a combined 27 seasons of NBA playing experience, were announced as assistant coach/player development coach, as was Brandon Bailey, who had...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
