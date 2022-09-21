ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
NBA Analysis Network

Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
