ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 10

Brandon Scurlock
3d ago

if you don't want someone to build near you buy the property when it's available! Don't wait until someone has bought it and then try to deny them the right to do as they wish with their property.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Street Parking#Waterfront Park#City Plan#The Concord Street#Charleston Harbor Pilots
charlestondaily.net

Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed

Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

8800 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

This is the nicest condo in the Villas! The others don't compare. Almost everything has been updated and upgraded within the last 6 months! MBR on the first floor with custom tiled shower & rain shower and wand new floating vanity and sink with spoutless faucets. Barn doors. Second bedroom also on first floor and 3rd bedroom /dual MBR or Bonus room / Office with full custom tiled wall with soaker tub & dual vanities upstairs. Over $100K in improvements to also include: LVP flooring throughout white kitchen cabinets granite countertops stone backsplash linear gas fireplace modern light fixtures & ceiling fans privacy gate and more. See complete list of improvements under documents. HOA includes landscaping ext maint & pool. Ideal for those preferring main living on 1st floor.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Photos: CofC opens time capsule found in building wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A time capsule discovered during construction was opened Thursday during an event at the College of Charleston (CofC). The capsule was found in a wall at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts as crews were completing renovations on the building. In the box were about a dozen items giving a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Nonprofit to host virtual discussions on school board elections

As Charleston County prepares to elect nine people to its school board, the nonprofit Charleston Forum is asking — what makes an effective school board member?. Throughout the region, those elected to area school boards will shape education policy in the region for years to come. In the Charleston...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Volvo to debut S.C.-built electric SUV in November

Volvo’s South-Carolina-built EX90, the all-electric successor to its best-selling XC90 sport-utility vehicle, will make its public debut Nov. 9. It will be, its CEO says, the company’s safest vehicle yet. “The safety standard of our next car will be beyond any Volvo car before,” CEO Jim Rowan said...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

PetSmart opening second location in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston pet owners will soon have a new option for grabbing everything they need to care for their animals. Leading pet retailer PetSmart is opening a new location at 8821 Dorchester Road in North Charleston on Sept. 24. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will hold a celebration on […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Local artist wins Cooper River Bridge Run design contest

The Cooper River Bridge Run released the official artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on April 1, 2023. Unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mount Pleasant, local artist Marcus Cripps' illustration won the Bridge Run design contest. In...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy