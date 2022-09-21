Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Birmingham backed to host by former runner-up
A UK singer who nearly won the Eurovision Song Contest says she is "backing Birmingham" to host the 2023 event. Imaani finished as runner-up to Dana International when the competition was last held in the city in 1998. Seven cities are in the running to host it next year, on...
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Instagram clips seen by teen 'most distressing'
The inquest of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has been examining the impact of material she viewed on Instagram in the run-up to her death. Molly Russell, from Harrow, north-west London, engaged with numerous accounts referring to self-harm, depression or suicide before killing herself in 2017. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Richmond: Killer identified by his dying victim jailed for life
A drug dealer has been jailed for life for murder after his victim named him in his dying breaths. Oliver Muldowney, 36, accused Tim Hipperson, 39, of sleeping with his partner then stabbed him in an alleyway in Richmond, London on 17 May 2021. Judge Shani Barnes at the Old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Postman with 'underwear compulsion' jailed over burglaries
A postal worker has been jailed for breaking into houses to satisfy his "compulsion" for taking women's underwear. Glen Holden, 59, admitted two counts of domestic burglary after breaking in to properties in Milborne Port, Somerset, and Sherborne, Dorset. Bournemouth Crown Court heard he knew the victims from his delivery...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
BBC
Levi Ernest-Morrison: Teenager jailed for gang machete killing
A boy who was 14 when he was part of a group who fatally stabbed another teenager in south London has been jailed for more than six years. The Old Bailey heard the boy was recruited into the group, which chased and attacked Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, in Sydenham on 10 April last year.
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
BBC
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed
A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
U.K.・
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Vlahovic, Chalobah, Traore, Griezmann, Richarlison, Keita, Maddison
Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with...
Report: Richarlison Confirms Chelsea Made An Offer Before He Joined Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea wanted a striker this summer, and Richarlison has confirmed it could have been him.
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
Comments / 0